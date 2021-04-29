The president of the United States’ job description is not that of a dictator. He’s there to “preside” over a democratic process. It’s comprised of people with competing interests, who have elected senators and representatives, to convene, follow established law and write new law.
When Joe Biden took the lectern on his 99th day in office, he brought a list of issues which, over time, have been thrown against the proverbial wall until they’ve stuck. Many were tossed by Bernie Sanders; others have come to us by bald necessity. The issues at hand are here because there’s been enough noise and clamor to keep them on the list we’ll be bringing up for discussion when our elected officials arrive at their workplace on a Monday morning (fat chance of that).
The president played it straight with that speech. He’s said, “OK folks, here’s what I’ve been hearing from the public, the polls, and the politicians. This is what everyone is talking about, so it’s what’s on the list.” I’m sorry he didn’t actually spell that out in his speech because now, people who crave authoritarian leadership are reacting and projecting that Joe has decreed a leftist agenda.
Roughly half of our people currently think of the executive position as the inevitable boss of us all. Whatever — he wants is what we must accept because he knows best (*male gender designation most likely here). This is a residual mindset from an earlier evolved form of government that our Constitution attempts to supersede: monarchy.
Historically, there were two millennia of monarchy in various forms, all over the world’s largest continent. It’s a recognized stage in the evolution of government, democracy being more advanced. Some of our family lineage is so entrenched in this older form it’s hard for us to understand or approve of democracy. Much of this old way of thinking came from Europe, with those genteel immigrants who arrived after our country was formed, then confirmed by civil war.
When the Constitution was written, its framers wanted above all, to do away with monarchy. They focused their attention on how to get people into a room and duke it out until they could find a consensus on the way forward. Yet they acknowledged there were still reasons for executive action, primarily in the case of disaster or war. This is why they placed the armed hierarchy under executive command.
I’m going to call hierarchical, authoritarian monarchy the Fourth Paradigm, from my book about the evolution of human behavior. Democracy, when it became close to being realized, was new, radical, and I call it the Fifth Paradigm, although it did take clues from indigenous first and second paradigm circular governance. (This is why the two houses of Congress are formed in a semicircular arrangement, rather than boxed off like the British Parliament.) When the framers put the military under the command of the president, they were acknowledging the value of the Fourth Paradigm, authoritarian system in war, while layering over it, a democratic system of “getting along” which the democratic Fifth Paradigm represents.
A generation after the U.S. Constitution was declared, Spanish politicians who called themselves the “Liberales” were enamored of it and named the new governing concept, describing it as “liberal democracy.” This is why the term “liberal” represents “dead center.” If Joe Biden is a centrist, that makes him a liberal.
One of the president’s responsibilities is to first lay it all out in front of everybody. That’s what he did in his recent major speech. He’s following the president’s liberalism-inspired job description. “These are the issues — the problems — and possible new answers for exercising the government better. This is what we’ve been screaming at each other; now, my fellow Americans, all of us must come to the table and talk about it, the way this government is set up for us to do. I’m here to watch all of you tear it apart and put it back together within the parameters of the democratic process, which requires us to form consensus. If there’s something here you don’t like, then, Ted Cruz, wake up from your nap and tear it to pieces, but don’t forget to come back with a better solution than I’ve put forward.”
The issues that have come up during the past decade include free education, child care, drug costs, internet purview, immigration, childhood poverty, workers’ rights to a living wage, saving the biosphere, jobs, guns, energy, infrastructure, health care benefits, the wealth gap, racism, police reform, general divisiveness, and saving democracy.
Our kids are growing into middle age owing money on their education and they still don’t own a house. Some of us thinkers want a return to Community Central — the village.
Joe says, “America, now solve these problems democratically. I’m just here to preside.”
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.