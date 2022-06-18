Otter Tail Power Company had an excellent public relations director in the person of Ralph Johnson. He directed his staff in the production of news releases to inform customers about the operations of the electric utility.
Ralph, who was 99 when he died on June 6, had great relationships with the news media in Otter Tail’s service area of western Minnesota and sections of the two Dakotas.
He produced award-winning annual reports for shareholders. Ralph, in coordination with his staff, also provided excellent internal communications for employees of Otter Tail Power in a three-state area.
Best of all is that he was a gentleman admired by fellow employees and members of the general public.
Ralph was a close friend to many employees of Otter Tail Power, including the company president, Bob Bigwood, personnel (human resources) director Harold Erickson and division operations vice president Jim Brewer.
“Harold, Jim and my father golfed together,” said Ralph’s son, Steve. “Those three and their spouses (including Ralph’s wife, Joyce, Shirley Erickson and Dorothy Brewer) had lasting friendships.”
Ralph and Joyce, along with Bob and Barb Bigwood and Jay and Sue Myster, also played a lot of Bridge together.
Otter Tail Power Company planning director Jim Seashore and his wife, Bev, lived down the street from the Johnsons on Jefferson Place.
“Dad and Jim were good friends, dating back to their earliest days at OTP,” Steve added.
Ralph first worked for corporate attorney Jack West about 10 years at Otter Tail Power Company before starting the company’s public relations department in 1958. He served in that capacity until his retirement at the end of 1986.
He was a native of Grand Forks, graduated from the University of North Dakota, worked for Lockheed Aircraft Corporation in Burbank and Los Angeles, Calif., in 1941 and early 1942 and served in the Army Air Corps in World War II.
Ralph hired me to join Otter Tail’s public relations department in 1977 after his employee, Arch Millard, was promoted to the company’s Jamestown, North Dakota, office as district manager.
In Fergus Falls I worked with Ralph’s other public relations employees Al Seltz and Phyllis Rossow. Ralph also supervised two art section employees, Ken Berg and Doug Hovland.
Yes, Ralph was indeed a true gentleman in addition to being a great boss.
Fond memories recalled at all-school reunion
Former classmates at Fergus Falls High School had a fun time going down memory lane Friday evening June 10, during the all-school reunion at the Bigwood Event Center. The gathering was coordinated by the 544 Education Foundation.
Graduates of 1970 and 1971 had some early-morning classes in the late 1960s. This followed the 1967 Memorial Day weekend fire that destroyed the old junior high which was located north of downtown Fergus Falls on Cavour Avenue.
In 1967-68 and in 1968-69, all classes were held at the high school on Friberg Avenue. Students in grades 10-12 attended classes from 7 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. That meant that some farm kids had to get on buses as early as 5 a.m.
Students in grades 7-9 attended school from 12:30 to 5:45 p.m. at the senior high. Those were some challenging days for students and parents alike.
The new middle school was constructed at the site of the old fairgrounds, east of the armory. The structure served junior high students well for close to 40 years.
Remodeling the junior high led to the opening of Kennedy Secondary School in 2010, now serving both middle school and senior high school students.
The old senior high on Friberg Avenue now houses community education, the Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation, Special Education Cooperative and other offices. The old gym next to Roosevelt Park is being refurbished to hold special events, including varsity basketball games just like the days from 1953 to 2010.