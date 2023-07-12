My three sons have often told me that working with me as youngsters helped them develop skills and values. They helped me remodel two different houses, did family puppet shows and even toured with me doing assembly programs for schools. I was thinking about that when I sat down to visit with Jolene Osander.
Born in Fergus Falls in 1966, Jolene attended Underwood Public School, grades K through 12. She attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont. and St. Cloud State University. She received her B.A. degree in Vocal Performance. Jolene is a soprano and has performed at several venues around the country.
She sang at the Albert Bair theater in Billings. She sang a solo at a Philip Glass concert, and auditioned at the Metropolitan Opera auditions at the Ordway when she was in college. She even sang at Carnegie Hall with the M State Chamber Chorale. Presently she is involved in musical theater at our local theater, A Center For The Arts.
I asked Jolene what singing has meant to her. She commented, “Singing for me is like sending my prayer out to the universe. If I sing with others, it's about connecting with like-minded souls.”
So what laid the groundwork for Jolene’s remarkable career? It all started with her grandfather, Harold Schmidt. He started a one-man band in the 1930's and traveled to small towns throughout the Midwest. This led to his founding the Schmidt's European Circus. Jolene’s mom, Phyllis, started working in the circus in 1941, and her dad, Byron, joined the traveling circus in 1965. He played the accordion for all of the acts. Jolene told me he had an amazing ear and could play anything from Concertos to blues and jazz. Her mom was a rope twirler, whip artist, and animal trainer. She trained the dog, pony and elephant acts.
Then came a big leap. In 1977 Jolene and her family phased out Schmidt’s European Circus and formed Premier Enterprises, a traveling carnival business, featuring lots of rides and concessions. Jolene told me she was on the road every summer from 1966 to 2007.
I asked Jolene about working in the carnival. She said, “I eventually became a co-owner and manager. I drove big trucks and pulled equipment, managed a crew of 30-40 employees, ran the office, signed contracts, booked county fairs and celebrations, sandblasted and painted equipment, made the signage for the midway, performed ride inspections, laid out the midway, hired and fired employees, and created the marketing for the company. I guess you can call me a multi-tasker.”
Jolene expressed her appreciation for all her experiences working with her parents. “We always believed in prioritizing our family first. Having that foundation amongst chaos gives certainty where it's hard to find. They taught me how to work hard and trust my gut.”
Good advice for all of us. Listening to Jolene recount her experiences in the carnival business, it was obviously an education that shaped her life. She summed it up. “Community can be created in the most unpredictable, exhausting conditions and with people from a variety of life situations. The carnival community works together to provide entertainment for another community.”
Well said, Jolene. I like your use of the word, “community.” We are all parts of communities of different sizes, from families, to towns, to states, to countries, to our entire solar system with a community of planets orbiting our precious sun. We need to teach our youngsters that it is not all about me. It is all about us and them!
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.