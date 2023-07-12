Osander

Jolene Osander shows photos from her touring carnival days.

 Submitted

My three sons have often told me that working with me as youngsters helped them develop skills and values. They helped me remodel two different houses, did family puppet shows and even toured with me doing assembly programs for schools. I was thinking about that when I sat down to visit with Jolene Osander.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?