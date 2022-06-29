I have always been fascinated by how things are made, how individual parts are put together, be it a quilt, an orchestral symphony, or a candy bar. That brings me to Josh and Kristin Mohagen, the founders of TC Chocolate. It was an enterprise started in the basement of their home in 2013, but now they have upgraded to a new chocolate factory at 504 South Concord Street, Fergus Falls, near the Dairy Queen.
I recently visited Josh and Kristin at their chocolate factory and was blown away by its size, extensive equipment, and how well all the parts are organized for effectively producing a variety of chocolate bars. Their business has grown rapidly. Josh told me that you would have to drive to Chicago to find a chocolate operation bigger than TC Chocolate.
What is the key to their success? The word ‘harmony’ comes to mind. Kristin and Josh have merged a number of aspects in their shared lives to create not only a happy marriage, but also a flourishing business.
Like a great orchestra with various instruments producing harmonic music, Josh and Kristin have melded their life experiences and talents into a harmonic operation. Kristin has a background in fine arts, cooking, and pastries. Josh has an academic background in business. It doesn’t get much better than that.
They took me on a tour of their factory to see the step-by-step process of turning cocoa beans into tasty chocolate bars. The beans are ordered from farming regions in 32 different countries, including Belize, Dominican Republic, and Madagascar.
First, the beans are washed and spread out on a large pan, which is placed in a huge oven. Cocoa beans are roasted to develop the flavor, kill bacteria, reduce the moisture, and loosen the outer shell. Roasting time of 20 minutes at 300 degrees is critical for the best results. Getting the roast just right is the difference between making run of the mill chocolate to creating incredible chocolate.
Removing the shell would be a tedious task, if done by hand; however, Josh and Kristin have a
winnowing machine which does the job. Now we have clean bean nibs ready to be placed into a stone grinder. Here I saw something rather amazing. There is oil in the nibs, so after they are ground, the beans become liquid chocolate.
Next, the chocolate is poured into a tempering machine, a device for melting, and crystalizing the chocolate, creating a hard and shiny finished product. The machine has a handy spout for pouring the chocolate into molding trays. Then the trays are placed in a giant refrigerator for cooling and setting.
The final step is wrapping the bars. Most of that is done by hand. From there, TC Chocolate bars are shipped to buyers in all 50 states, mostly gift shops and natural food stores. On their website, www.tcchocolate.com, you will see photos of 17 different chocolate bars for sale.
Like notes on a musical score, Josh and Kristin have pieced together all the elements of a loving family and a successful business. And it has brought them joy. I’m reminded of Beethoven’s Sympathy No. 9. In the fourth and final movement, the chorus sings “Ode to Joy”. These lines reflect on Josh, Kristin, and their happy children, Klay and Nicole.
“Whoever has created
An abiding friendship,
Or has won
A true and loving wife,
All who can call at least one soul theirs,
Join our song of praise.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.