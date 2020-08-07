I am proud to announce Daily Journal Media is now available for purchase inside Service Food Market. We are excited about this new arrangement to offer customers/readers the convenience of being able to purchase a copy of the local newspaper inside the local grocery store. Now they can get their groceries and local news together instead of having to use the newspaper rack machine that has loyally stood outside the exit door for decades.
I also want to give a big shout out to Gary Spies, Kevin King and the staff at Service Food Market for making this happen. By becoming a Daily Journal Media dealer they have demonstrated their support for local journalism at a time when local journalism cannot be more important than it is right now. We’d like to think that we are vital to the character and strength of our community, not to mention our democracy.
Think for a moment of the critical role our local journalists have played in getting vital local information out to our community during this unprecedented crisis. I have used the word “local” multiple times to emphasize that the Journal only produces local news. We do not print news from the Associated Press or just post news releases from the state health department (for example). We actually go out into the community to gather local news. I can tell you firsthand that we are the only news organization attending city council and school board meetings in Fergus Falls and that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The fact that we switched our print frequency to two times per week has helped our advertisers because the newspaper their ad is in sits on the shelf at the dealers (like Service Food Market) for three days instead of one. And now our newspapers are not eight or 10 pages, they are now 16 to 20 pages.
I can also tell you that with our new format and longer selling period most of our dealers sell out meaning they have no extra copies being recycled. The two-time print frequency does not mean that we only put out news two times per week. We produce and post news daily on our website fergusfallsjournal.com where the number of page views per month is now averaging near 700,000 and we also post to Facebook daily. Each reporter has a goal to produce two local stories per day and on the day they are written they are posted/published digitally.
So if you are a subscriber to the Journal you can get digital access at no extra charge as it’s included with your subscription. If you have not activated your digital access please call our office at 218-736-7511 and we will get you set up. Did I mention we also have an e-newsletter email blast we send out detailing the news on days we do not print? If you would like to receive the e-newsletter please go to our website and sign up for it, it’s that easy. We also have our new app for IPhone or Android. It can be downloaded from the pp Store or Google Play Store by searching for Fergus Falls Journal. Once you have our app downloaded you will receive our daily news notifications letting you know what new local stories are now ready to be read. You will also receive breaking news alerts.
All of this is made possible by the support of our loyal readers and we feel a strong sense of duty to produce local news that keep our readers informed and up to date on news and information that matters to them. Thank you for your support of Daily Journal Media.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
