I have a great life. I love my family and friends. I love my career and my hobbies. There is so much good, and along with the good comes the chaos of juggling work and home and kids and, well, life!
I know I'm not alone in the juggling act — not by a long shot! I also know that every good life still comes with stress and hardships and things that aren't exactly the most ideal ... And I know that it's more easy to focus on the negative than the positive.
As hard as I try to avoid focusing on negatives, it still happens from time to time. I'm about certain we all could make a list of life grievances at the drop of a hat; but when those thoughts creep in, I do my best to consciously remind myself of all the good things.
For me, this week is a juggling act. In addition to all my regular work, I have two half days of work training, a 150th anniversary event for Daily Journal Media, revamping an entire workflow, adding four pages to one edition of the newspaper, our board of directors coming to town, extra meetings and more. Outside of work, I have three birthday parties (including my own), three out of town appointments, all the normal errands and chores, a game night and a half fun and half work jaunt through the county this weekend. Plus, I promised my newly permitted driver we would work on driving skills and I have been helping the kids with various cleaning and organizing tasks.
Yes, it certainly is a week that can lead to overwhelm; but I'm choosing to take all of those topics and focus on at least one positive aspect each day until I tick everything off my list. Then I'll start again next week!
As I'm writing this, it's Tuesday, my birthday. I'm thankful for another year gone by and to another year to come with the people I love and things I enjoy. (And yes, I'm one of those people do, actually, truly love my job ... So I'm not even kind of upset about working on my birthday!) I'm happy that I will get to spend the evening having birthday dinner with 18 members of my family.
I'm excited about work training because it just enables me to do my job more efficiently and effectively. Change is often good, and I'll focus on that instead of dwelling on the past.
I cannot wait for the 150th community celebration on Friday at 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Spies Riverfront Pavilion — 150 years is a big deal, and Daily Journal Media is tied for the seventh oldest newspaper in the state! I am excited that our CEO, COO, CFO and the Wick Communications Board of Directors is able to join us in that celebration and, for myself, to have the opportunity to meet those that I haven't yet and further build relationships with those who I do know.
I'm blessed to have friends to celebrate birthdays with and work on various projects with.
I'm honored to work for a company that cares about their people, promotes personal and professional growth and is like another big family spread across the country.
It's a good life. I'm happy to juggle it!
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor for Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.