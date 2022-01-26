Do you remember being a child and going on your first roller coaster? Or how about your first vacation? Do you remember the experience of seeing the mountains or the ocean for the first time?
Seeing the world through the eyes of a child is a wonderful, exhilarating and intimidating thing.
Big things are bigger. New things are newer. Scary things are scarier.
When I was a child, my two older siblings and I, along with my parents, would pack up the car once a year and drive four hours east (we lived in Minneapolis) to Wisconsin Dells.
Boy, do I remember those days.
I remember seeing the giant, twirling water slides for the first time — my eyes wide with wonder and amazement (and a little bit of fear).
We entered into “The Wilderness Resort” and my world got a bit bigger.
I started off in the smaller pools, with smaller slides, shallower water, younger kids. Curiosity kept my gaze toward the big water slides, though. The kind you needed a tube to go down. The kind that my older siblings were going down.
With a bit of encouragement and a little push, my dad went down the “big kid” water slide with me on a double tube.
We splashed out at the end into the big pool at the bottom. He looked at me, probably hoping my reaction wouldn’t be a tear-filled one.
I laughed out loud.
“Let’s go again!”
I faced a small fear at that moment, and it was a good lesson, as I was certainly going to face bigger fears than the giant water slide in the years to come.
This weekend, I will get to remember those days at Wisconsin Dells. I’m returning to “The Wilderness” with my husband and stepson, along with my siblings and their children and my mom and dad.
I haven’t been there since I was a child, and I’m sure the water slides won’t seem quite so extraordinary and the pools won’t seem quite so remarkable. The hot tub will be ever more appealing and the lazy river will be calling my name. But, my stepson and nieces will be stepping into a whole new extraordinary world of adventure and fun, and I can’t wait for them to experience the wonder and excitement I experienced as a child.
So much joy and laughter fill my memories at Wisconsin Dells and I’m looking forward to jumping in again. Cowabunga!
