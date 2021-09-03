n July the Daily Journal launched our new social-media platform called Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect or NABUR for short. NABUR is for newspaper readers and is exclusive to Wick Communications and the Daily Journal. The purpose of NABUR is to create a place where readers within the lakes area can ask questions, share what is going on in their neighborhoods and communicate with each other. In a nutshell, we want to know what topics you care about and what you think about them. Our goal is to be able to have civil conversations between neighbors about things that matter to them.
Signing up for NABUR is fast, easy and 100% free of charge. There is no subscription to any of Daily Journal Media’s publications required in order to utilize the platform. Users sign up and log in with a name and email address at nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com and can immediately begin browsing and posting within the platform. The various “spaces,” or groups, are located on the left-hand side of the page and users can select which spaces they would like to be a part of by clicking on the space and joining in the upper-right-hand corner. That is the most important part of the process if you want to be included in the conversations that unfold in that space.
So just remember that to join a conversation you have to click it to join. Once you’re in you will be notified of additional comments being added to the conversation in that particular space.
Note: You have to join each space individually to be part of the conversation in that space. That way you won’t be notified of conversations in spaces you have not signed up for.
In addition to participating and keeping up with conversations, there are a number of other opportunities within NABUR, like posting photos, asking questions from community experts, or posting/viewing community events and happenings. Just remember that NABUR is dedicated to maintaining discussions that are both factual and respectful and it is monitored by staff to ensure standards are being upheld. That is what sets it apart from Facebook and other social-media platforms. Plus it’s 100% local. Please check it out today!
