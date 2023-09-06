I love my family. Time that we spend all together seems increasingly sporadic as the kids get older, gain independence and become involved in every activity under the sun that they can convince us to agree to. (Just me? No?)
As much as I crave family togetherness in this busy season of life, I still find that I have an intrinsic need for one-on-one time — with the kids, with my husband, with other family and friends ... It truly isn't a want, it is a definite need.
Last week, before coming down with a 72-hour flu bug, I got some of that one-on-one time that I was probably past due for.
My husband and I hopped in our vehicle and made the trek to the Minnesota State Fair. Believe it or not, it was my first time going. It wasn't just a random trip to the fair, we were there with a purpose — The Black Keys concert. (If you like them, they are excellent live! It creeped up to second place in my concert experiences, coming in behind Bon Jovi and maybe, maybe even tying for that first place spot.)
Before the concert, we put in miles of walking the pavement, covering every lane and turn (and probably still missing some) before deciding on the fair food that seemed most appealing. First, we grabbed some homemade nut rolls — peanut and cashew, and grabbed a beer for my husband and lemonade for me to wash them down with. On the five-star scale, I will rate the nut rolls a four and the lemonade a two, mostly because near the end of the giant cup, I started to not feel so hot, and we hadn't even gone on rides! The roasted corn came highly recommended, but shortly after we grabbed an ear each and a fountain Coke to share, my husband announced that I didn't look so good. We navigated to a breezy bench in the shade and the Coke quickly became a cooling device. Twenty minutes later, I had eaten my corn and felt as good as new. The corn, in my opinion, didn't live up to the hype and I only rate it a three, probably because my husband's grilled corn is better. After spending some time in the air conditioned vehicle and chugging water, we ventured around some more before sharing some chocolate covered strawberries on a stick, another three stars, and then we purposefully went in search of the fried olive stand.
The fried olives get their very own paragraph. Five stars, hands down! We got the originals — giant green olives stuffed with cream cheese, skewered on a stick, in true fair fare fashion, then breaded and deep fried. They were so good, that I just may come up with my own version to make at home. I'm thinking a little everything bagel seasoning in the breading would be pretty fantastic, myself!
Then it was time for the concert, where we stayed hydrated but completely fixated on the show. I sang, I bounced to the music and had a fantastic time, snagging some concert merch to commemorate the day, which, despite the bout of not feeling awesome, gave me a solid day filled with one-on-one time with my husband, despite the crowds. The concert closed with fireworks and we were too late to grab more fair food and we were starving, so we stopped at a Wendy's, because it was late and options are limited if you aren't interested in going to a bar.
We are lucky to have family in the Twin Cities, and stayed with my sisters-in-law and got a little bit of time with our almost-two-year-old nephew and my husband's sister before heading across the state line to Wisconsin to spend some time with my grandparents.
My very Scandinavian grandmother makes amazing Swedish pancakes, and we had an all you can eat buffet when we arrived. My husband and grandfather struck out for the golf course, so I got some one-on-one time with my grandma, which is something I can truly say I've never been able to do with her before, and it was a great experience. We did some Pepin-area touring, stopping to see the Ingalls cabin and burial sites for some family members, chatting, stopping in at a shop, then rounding out the day with a meal and stop at the Nelson Creamery (add it to your bucket list, along with Lark Toys in Kellogg, Wis.) before heading back home.
Lots of one-on-one time, good for my soul. Then, as a bonus, after I was no longer sleeping off the sickness, the youngest decided that the newly developed reading space had a special spot he claimed for himself, so I got to have a reading buddy!
Ah, quality time. I love it!
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor of Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.