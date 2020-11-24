I
f you (somehow) haven’t heard, Minnesota is looking at an increase in all things pandemic. Cases are on the rise, restrictions on business are on the up, and some form of shutdown is at the top of everyone’s minds. With the bleak outlook on the immediate state of affairs, it is easy to get discouraged. I encourage you to fight back against the discouragement and use the upcoming days to try something new.
Less public opportunities generally result in more time at home. While the easiest way to fill your time would be to turn to your social media platform of choice, it’s much too easy to get sucked down the rabbit hole of anger, frustration, or despair. Instead, why not do the thing you’ve always wanted to do? Want to develop the perfect recipe for fruitcake? Just try it! Want to make that pallet wine rack you saw on Pinterest three years ago? Just try it! The possibilities, truly, are endless.
How many times have you said, “I wish I had the time to …” then turned around and spent hours watching TV or scrolling through your phone? What if you disconnected and spent that time doing what you wish you had the time for? Worst case scenario, you fail miserably and have a new pandemic story that will likely contain some comic relief. Best case scenario, you succeed and have a newfound sense of accomplishment. Either way, memories will be made!
So, as we look forward to another period of bunkering down, embrace the extra time and dig deep to find your positivity and “just try it!”
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
