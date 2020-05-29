How were Walter Wynhoff and Bobbie Bishop able to torture and beat two 6-year-old children, one to death, and walk away with little to nothing?
Per the forensic examiner, the case was “likened to the suffering of a concentration camp prisoner!” This is so disturbing given the victim was a 6 year old child living in our community. A partial listing of some of the torture that Justis endured, until his little body couldn’t take anymore, included:
• Duct taped to a wall, beaten with a belt.
• Held underwater.
• Scaldings.
• Hair ripped from his head.
• Strangulation.
• Infections, flesh eating bacteria.
• Wounds in various stages covering his whole body.
All untreated as he was carried into the ER wearing nothing but a torn, soiled diaper!
They were each originally charged with a minimum of five charges. However, the OTC court system, namely county prosecutor Michelle Eldien, district judges Sharon Benson, Barbara Hanson, Lakeland Mental Health psychologist Thea Rothmann eventually reduced the charges to one! If not for the efforts of Judge Hanson and forensic psychologist Kristin Matson who worked to overturn the mental health diagnosis of Bishop, the charges may have been even less.
Wynhoff was eventually sentenced to four years in prison. According to the Department of Corrections’ website, he has an estimated release date of Dec. 7, 2020. Given Justis’s death occurred on April 9, 2018, Wynhoff won’t serve close to four years. This is simply unacceptable as Wynhoff admitted to giving Justis the final blow to his head that fateful night, even though the young boy was already incoherent and could barely muster the strength to hand Wynhoff his broken tooth. Wynhoff agreed to a plea deal: a reduced sentence in exchange for testifying against Bishop.
Even with Wynhoff’s plea, the state apparently chose not to use his statements in prosecuting Bishop. In addition, they plea bargained with her as well! Justis’ twin brother, Xavier, wrote a letter to the court regarding the horror he and his now deceased brother endured. Apparently, that didn’t carry weight either as all Bishop’s charges were dropped but one. In Minnesota, this charge carries a sentence from 15 to 40 years in prison. If it involves a child, sentencing is typically closer to the maximum. Bishop was sentenced to 10 years plus the two years served since the murder, not even the minimum! In my estimation, through these plea deals with both criminals, the state and more importantly, Xavier and the memory of Justis, were gravely shortchanged!
I, for one, think the OTC court system should have to answer to us, the public (whom they ultimately serve) why this happened?
Obviously we have a very long way to go in regards to child protection and the justice system. Sadly, we failed Justis in his living and we failed him again in his death.
For those involved in this case, shame on you. For the rest of us, shame on us!
Ginny Billing
Fargo
