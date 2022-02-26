Swish … Swish … Pick … Pick … Breathe … As I ski up the frozen Pelican River, on the edge of Fergus Falls, these are the only sounds I hear during the setting sun. Simple and quiet, beauty is all around me. I think of “Idraet,” a Norwegian term for the act of skiing through nature to experience God’s presence. This is a new word to me, coming from a book I read recently about how skiing came to the United States. As I have thought about this term over the last couple of weeks my mind keeps coming back to an English word, “simple”.
As I watch my own life and the culture around me, I often wonder if “simple” is forgotten and avoided. Busyness is sparked by cell phones and computers that connect us to every activity and piece of information imaginable. Our culture tells us to buy bigger, consume and do more. I have experienced it. The more I own, the more I must manage and maintain. We often think about what we can add to our lives, both possessions and activities, that will make our lives richer (not monetarily) and easier. Here’s something to think about: What about if we think about what we can remove from our lives rather than add? Keep it simple!
At Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH), we build simple, decent, affordable houses with partner families. These homes are purchased by the families with monthly payments that are often less than what they were paying for rent. Guidelines are followed for house sizes: two-bedroom maximum is 1000 square feet, three-bedroom maximum is 1200 sqare feet, etc. We keep things simple when making building choices; our dollars can go further, and we can continue to partner with more families.
A statistic caught my eye in January of 2021 when reading the Daily Journal. Brian Hansel reported that in 2020 there were 31 new housing units built in Fergus Falls that utilized the city tax-rebate program. Those home prices averaged $317,370. That price is unattainable for many people. In the last four years, new Habitat homes in Fergus Falls have averaged less than $200,000. These numbers show the importance of FFAHFH’s mission to not only keep helping families into homeownership but also to build homes that will be affordable to our community for decades to come.
Think about your social circle. Do you know a family who has been struggling to find affordable housing in the western Otter Tail County area? Is the space they are currently living in cramped or unsafe? Do they want to improve their lives and make a brighter future for their kids? Send them our way; we would love to talk with them about partnering with us. FFAHFH has plans to build two new homes in 2022 on Lenore Way in Fergus Falls. More information on owning a simple, decent and affordable home through Habitat for Humanity can be found at ffhabitat.org.
Keep it simple!