When I write about people, I try to bring out the best in them and explain how we can learn from their examples. In my column piece for Dec. 20, 2017, I quoted a 14-year-old girl who wrote, “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart. I simply can’t build my hopes on a foundation consisting of confusion, misery, and death.” Her name was Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager hiding out from the Nazis in the top floor of an Amsterdam office building. She wrote in her diary almost every day until Sept. 3, 1944, when Anne, her parents, and her sister were discovered by the Gestapo and taken to a holding camp. They were later transported in a railroad cattle car to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Anne supposedly died of typhus at the Bergen-Belsen camp in March of 1945.
As I thought about Anne Frank and her courage, I kept glancing at the green band on my wrist. My good friend Rob Whiteley gave it to me last fall, and I promised I would wear it until the day I die. The inscription on the band reads, “Keep on keeping on!” The quote comes from a Bob Dylan song, “Tangled up in Blue.” It goes, “And when finally the bottom fell out, I became withdrawn. The only thing I knew how to do, was to keep on keepin’ on.”
We are tangled up in one crisis after another right now. At times, we feel helpless, but we owe it to ourselves, our families, our neighbors, and our country never to give up. And that requires hope, a simple word with a powerful meaning, “The feeling that events will turn out for the best.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stressed that word, during his daily briefings on the COVID-19 crisis. But we must remember — if we want things to turn out for the best, we must exercise shared responsibilities.
We need to foster better social values, caring for our families and neighbors, helping those in need, treating all people as equals, curbing selfishness, and most importantly, let’s stop all this hurtful name calling and blaming. We have to make some changes in our thinking and get over our inherited prejudices, but if we all pitch in, we’ll create a better society. Granted, it takes more than hope. It takes action. I’m too old to march with the protesters, but let me offer some suggestions on how each of us can do our part to make things better.
First, think more about the future being better than how things are right now. And that takes exercising your imagination. Right now it may seem like our car has veered off a country road and is stuck in the mud, our wheels are spinning, and there’s no one to pull us out. Hope is seeing a farmhouse across the road with a big old John Deere tractor sitting by the barn. Before long the farmer has pulled us out of the ditch, and we’re back on the road. We need to picture a brighter day, cruising down the open road with a fresh breeze in our hair.
Secondly, look around you and appreciate what we have, our families, our friends, and the beauty of the natural world. Think deeply about the workings of nature and how we are blessed to be a part of that intricate process. From the sturdy oak tree to the fluttering butterfly, we have inherited a system of biology that has brought us to human consciousness, the ability to write poetry, to compose music, paint beautiful landscapes, to craft the technology that placed Neil Armstrong on our moon. “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” All that should put our petty negativity in perspective. Like my mother used to tell me, “Don’t complain. We’ve got it good.”
Finally, consider another quote from “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” She writes,
“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” What a fitting message for our time of crisis! Negative people might say, “All this protesting gets covered on TV, but will it result in any changes?” I believe it will. I have hope that folks will evaluate their thinking and work toward fairness for all. Don’t give up. Keep on keeping on.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
