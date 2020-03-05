Need some tips on keeping New Year’s resolutions? Stacey Vaughn, health and wellness director at the Fergus Falls YMCA, has these suggestions. Three things to remember, Vaughn said, are (1) consider it a marathon – not a sprint, (2) it has to be an enjoyable process, and (3) the results don’t happen overnight.
To make a marathon out of changing eating habits, instead of sprinting into it, take it slow. For example, a reasonable goal for the first week might be drinking more water. The second week goal could be adding more vegetables to meals and the third week, eating protein at each meal.
Vaughn says for more likelihood of success make the process for reaching goals enjoyable. If weight loss is a goal, choose a diet that will be appealing and satisfying for the rest of your life.
If the goal is exercise related, choose enjoyable activities. At the Y that can range from walking the track or working out on cardio equipment to swimming to participating in any of many classes and sport activities.
Patience in seeing results is important. Giving up on eating a better diet results gaining back the weight lost and more. Physical health will continue to improve for years with a steady exercise regimen.
Vaughn will talk with any Y members about how to get started or what group fitness classes might be a good fit.
New cardio equipment
There is brand new Precor cardio equipment at the Y. It includes multiple treadmills, ellipticals, step machines, spinning bikes, upright bikes, recumbent bikes, a LateralX, and an xRide.
Each piece of equipment has wireless internet access. While using the equipment exercisers can use e-mail, Facebook, YouTube, Netflix (with an account), etc. There are also on-demand features like music, comedy clips, and short features about countries around the world.
A personal exercise profile can be set and the machine will track it. With the WiFi connections, personal profiles and tracking can be accessed on any piece of Precor equipment in the country.
The equipment was replaced as a part of the Y’s lease agreement which brings in new machines every three years. The leasing company also provides maintenance.
To get started trying out the cardio equipment stop at member services and fill out an orientation request form. Vaughn will then make a contact to set up an appointment.
Upcoming events
Save the date for a big event, Healthy Kids Day, on April 24.
Ambassador of the Month
Loren Woolson has been a Y member for 45 years. His favorite activities these days are swimming and the water fitness classes. He enjoys engaging with staff and other members.
Since Woolson retired from teaching he has gone on 30 mission trips, mostly with Habitat for Humanity. He taught science and coached tennis in Fergus Falls.
Employees of the Month
Jazmine Garcia and Olivia Becker are the employees of the month. They both are seniors in high school and have worked in the family life department at the Y for the past few years. Another thing they have in common is they both are planning on careers as teachers.
Becker enjoys knowing the children and their personalities and having fun with them. Garcia finds being a helping hand and positive role model rewarding.
Y’s Folks Club
The March meeting is Monday, the 16th, at noon. The speaker will be Kate Woolever-Martinez. She will talk about development in the diverse community of Pelican Rapids.
At the February meeting, Wayne Stein, Otter Tail County auditor-treasurer, talked about the changes in caucusing and voting in the primary election in Minnesota. The changes have been made to make it easier for all citizens to participate and to make the system more transparent. State and local agencies had a huge task in planning and setting up the new system.
Visitors are always welcome at the Y’s Folks meetings. For more information contact Emily Stawarski at emily@fergusfallsymca.org or 739-4489, ext. 219.
Fun Fact
On Valentine’s Day evening, for the Y’s Parent’s Night Out, 19 children had a great time at the Y swimming, doing crafts, and eating pizza.
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
