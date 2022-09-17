Many people from Fergus Falls and throughout Otter Tail County love Itasca State Park and the headwaters of the Mississippi River. It’s likely that nobody loved this park more than the late Ken Berg who worked in the art department at Otter Tail Power Company.
Ken’s love for Itasca Park rubbed off on his wife, Ruth and their four children, Tim, Deb, Paul and Lisa. The family took their camper to Itasca Park many times over the years.
“My dad used to say, ‘This is my park, but I let everyone use it,’ an indication of how much he loved Itasca State Park,” said daughter Deb Berg Nelson.
“We started camping in 1967,” Deb said. “With a rented travel trailer only to begin our Itasca camping experiences in earnest later that year in a bus. It was a converted Flexible passenger bus which we called the Bergs Blunderbus. Dad lettered that in the front on the panel where the destination is normally displayed.”
All of their bikes were loaded on a rack on the top of the bus which caused many to wonder if the Berg family was traveling with a circus.
“What a crew we were,” Deb said. “Our favorite campsite was A1 in the lower Bear Paw Campground.”
Ken and Ruth would walk along Lake Itasca from the campground to Douglas Lodge for breakfast during the summer months. Ken referred friends to the one-room log cabins for overnight lodging at the Bear Paw Campground.
Because Ken did all of the artwork for Otter Tail Power Company free hand (no computers at that time, only overhead projectors and slide shows), he often brought work along that he could do at the Itasca Park picnic tables.
“My three siblings and I were willing participants and often he assigned us artwork that we could do to help,” Deb said. “We loved those work weekends and I guess you could say we were pioneers in working remotely.”
Preachers Grove at Itasca State Park was Ken’s favorite outdoors location and Lawrence Welk was one of his favorite TV shows.
“Dad passed away in the fall of 1996 and the following summer all our family was together as we traveled to Itasca to scatter some of his ashes,” Deb said.
“We went to Preachers Grove, with bottles of bubble blowing solution, and as we scattered his ashes we channeled our inner Lawrence Welk and sang the ‘Goodnight’ song and filled the Grove with bubbles. It was a loving tribute to my Dad who so much loved Itasca State Park.”
The CCC and Itasca State Park
Those of us who admire Itasca State Park owe a lot to the young men who labored during the 1930s as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).
The program was initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt with the goal to provide jobs related to the conservation and development of federal and state rural lands.
At Itasca Park the CCC crews hauled 40,000 cubic yards of fill to create a 44-foot dam topped with stepping stones across the headwaters of the Mississippi River.
The Old Timers Cabin, a short hiking distance along Lake Itasca from Douglas Lodge, became one of the first CCC-built state park structures. The cabin was constructed of logs so large that just four of them made an entire wall.
By June 1933, CCC projects at Itasca State Park were off and running, along with projects at other locations across Minnesota. Men also were at work at various places in Otter Tail County. The CCC was in operation until 1942.
Each CCC camp was located in the area of conservation work to be performed. Up to 200 civilian enrollees comprised a company unit.
Be sure to visit this fabulous state park, only 20 miles north of Park Rapids.