Many people from Fergus Falls and throughout Otter Tail County love Itasca State Park and the headwaters of the Mississippi River. It’s likely that nobody loved this park more than the late Ken Berg who worked in the art department at Otter Tail Power Company.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?