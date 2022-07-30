In June, Eric and I went to Kirkbride Park to enjoy Summerfest. Walking through the various vendors, we found and purchased a few treasures and visited with craftsmen. We scoped out the food trucks and booths, and chatted with friends, then headed home. We commented on what a pleasant setting the park is for Summerfest. Later that night I returned to the area alone to see the fireworks. Arriving late, I parked my car and walked past the wagon that transported guests from the parking area in the back to the vendor/viewing area in front of the Kirkbride building. A woman on the tractor invited me to climb aboard although I was the lone rider. She happily gave me a tour of the campus, which as a former employee was a fabulous trip down memory lane. She finally stopped at the appropriate road block and pointed me in the direction of the fireworks display. At first, I was dumbfounded by the few people who were on the grounds to view the display, then realized people were everywhere in the area and were merely avoiding traffic backups in the RTC campus area. Disembarking, I carried my vintage lawn chair close to the safety markers and after verifying that no trees were impeding my view, made myself comfortable for the anticipated show. The fireworks were amazing and for the first time in years I was up close and personal seeing each rocket shoot from the ground to the sky. After watching the most incredible fireworks, I walked with friends to their car. As I continued alone to the north end of Kirkbride Park to my vehicle, memories washed over me like rainwater. I then drove through the sleeping town. All was quiet. Fergus Falls tends to turn in early and while there were lights on in some homes, the streets were empty. I’m sure that if I went to the west end of town, I would have found activity, but I was happy to enjoy wandering through the silent streets along the river on the east side of town. My thoughts took me on a deeply emotional journey revealing that this is more than my hometown. Without the distraction of people, cars and bustle, I realized just how much this small town means to me. Living here my whole life, it is part of who I am.
