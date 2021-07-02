Eldon Kratzke’s pride and joy, his 1959 Edsel, was displayed near the south entrance to First Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, when people arrived on June 28 to attend Eldon’s funeral.
Kratzke, 90, died on June 18. The Pelican Rapids area local, Concordia College graduate, former Marine and retired Otter Tail Power Company payroll manager truly treasured his Edsel.
The 1959 classic vehicle was a honeymoon car for Eldon and his wife, Margaret. She is a retired community college (M State) business instructor.
Over the years Eldon cared for his Edsel meticulously. That was his nature, also reflected in his work at Otter Tail Power with a great attention to detail.
His college friend, Clark Tufte, spoke at Eldon’s funeral and said that Eldon set the standard for what a role model should be.
People who attended his funeral and who knew Eldon over the years were endeared by his modesty and friendly personality.
They also were well aware of his love for the Edsel. This vehicle was marketed by Ford Motor Company for only three years, from 1958 to 1960. That’s one reason this car is a classic.
Ford Motor decided on the name Edsel, son of the company’s founder, Henry Ford.
Among the Edsel features were Teletouch transmission, self-adjusting brakes and electron hood release.
Several Edsel models were available, and one of the most popular among the vehicles was the Edsel Ranger four-door sedan. The Kratzke vehicle is the Edsel Ranger.
Son Mark Kratzke and his wife, Carol, drove the Edsel on their wedding day in 2005. Today they reside with their two children in Hawley.
The Edsel vehicle was a victim of some tough economic times in the late 1950s that also led to the demise of other big brands such as DeSoto, Hudson, Nash and Packard. Buyers went more and more to economy cars.
Edsels are valuable today because most vehicles from the chrome and fins era are increasing in value. “The more chrome and bigger the fins, the better,” said one collector.
Morstad exemplified Otter student-athlete
Matt Morstad, a 1995 Fergus Falls High School graduate, gave it his best as a student and Otter athlete.
He will be inducted along with five others on July 31 into the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame.
Morstad more than meets the threshold for membership that includes outstanding athletic performance or athletic contributions in Fergus Falls, good citizenship and the betterment of our nation through one’s chosen profession.
He earned 11 Otter varsity high school letters in football, swimming and golf.
Morstad went on to play golf at Division I Marquette University in Milwaukee where he lettered in golf all four years, making the all-conference academic golf team in 1997.
In college he completed his mechanical engineering degree in 3.5 years, obtained his MBA from Arizona State University and has spent most of his career at Honeywell and Axon.
In 1998, at Marquette, Morstad published a paper in applied mathematics. Solved analytically was a value problem with physical application in combustion stability of solid rocket motors.
Matt currently is a senior vice president with Axon, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based company which develops technology for military, law enforcement and civilians. Morstad brought committees together to pioneer body camera expansion into law enforcement.
He developed the most popular law enforcement body camera in the world, featured on the cover of Bloomberg Businessweek in July 2016. A year later he developed the industry leading in-car Axon video system.
Morstad holds multiple patents for developing auto-activation technology.
Adoption of Axon products developed by Morstad has driven down crime rates and has improved community and policing relations.
He lives in Phoenix with his wife, Lauren, and sons Will, 10, and Max, 8.
Other inductees into the Chamber Sports Hall of Fame on July 31 include Cathy Cranston, Larry Eisinger, Gordy Kvern, Mark Toso and Tom Glorvigen.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.