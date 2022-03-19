A year after Fergus Falls Junior College (later known as the community college and now M State) opened its doors in 1960, hiring a theatre director was a priority. Dean Wesley Waage, with the approval of the school board, selected Lee Krogh after an extensive interview.
Krogh, who was also hired to teach English and speech, started the 1961-62 academic year with the classic American comedy, “You Can’t Take It with You.” His theater was located in a wing at the old high school, next to the gymnasium.
In order to meet the close deadline his wife, Margaret, sewed the needed drapery.
“Roland Harlow, public schools supervisor of heating and grounds and former Fergus Falls Red Sox baseball great, built the flats that served as sets for many future plays,” Krogh said.
“It’s all but impossible to overemphasize the importance of the theater and music departments during the college’s formative years,” Krogh said. “Until Dave Retzlaff brought his amazingly successful basketball teams to the college, theater and music were the major links between the college and the community.”
A string of well-reviewed theater productions over the next several years established the theater’s reputation as an excellent training ground for young actors and a place for a rewarding evening’s entertainment.
Venues varied from the college wing at the old high school to the science building of the new junior high and to the top floor of the regional treatment center until construction of the existing theater, on the west side of town, was completed in 1968.
Productions directed by Krogh in the early years ranged from Greek classics such as “Medea” and “Antigone” through the French comedy “The Doctor in Spite of Himself” to the Russian drama “Uncle Vanya.”
Several years later, his close friend Jim McDonald was hired to ease the load for Krogh, who had been directing three shows a year.
“The tradition of quality productions continued under Jim’s efforts,” Krogh said.
Productions under McDonald’s direction included the medieval morality play “Everyman” and the Spanish classic “Blood Wedding.”
The addition of John Donahue to the staff proved to be another wise decision by Waage.
Donahue’s original play, “RussMarsica” and “Guys and Dolls” were especially well received.
Krogh opened the new theater at the new campus with the ever-popular “The Merry Widow.” With musical direction by Geneva Eschweiler and choreography by Mae Fleming, the play sold out for five nights.
Expectations were high for future theater productions and those expectations were met.
Quality productions included “Macbeth,” “As You Like It,” “Picnic” and “The Beggar’s Opera.”
Krogh emphasized the role of Eschweiler in bringing out the best vocal performances from her students. This was especially true while working on Lehar’s “The Merry Widow,” John Gay’s “The Beggars Opera” Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and with Donahue on “Guys and Dolls.”
“Another important contributor to our theater success was head custodian Harry Phillips,” Krogh said. “He was a superb artist and skilled craftsman. Harry designed and built many of the sets used in the new theater.”
Krogh praises McDonald, Eschweiler and Fleming for establishing a community theater.
Starting in the 1970s, many sold out audiences enjoyed Broadway musical classics such as “Show Boat,” “The Music Man,” “My Fair Lady,” “Oliver” and ‘Camelot.”
Krogh was pleased to have been cast both in lead roles such as Henry Higgins, King Arthur and Fagan as well as in many minor roles.
“It was fun to have had a chance to practice what I preached,” he said.
Krogh is grateful for having had the opportunity to work with hundreds of hard-working, talented and disciplined young men and women during his years at the college.
After directing more than 40 plays during his 19-year tenure, Krogh resigned in 1980 to accept a position as staff writer at Otter Tail Power Company, retiring in 1998 as director of corporate communications.