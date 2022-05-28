Lee Krueger will be missed.
The Regional Treatment Center retiree, before his death on May 13, made people feel good about themselves. He conveyed a positive attitude and a zest for life.
Lee was always positive, had a smile on his face and saw the best in people.
He was a doer who made time to volunteer with youth soccer, the food shelf, Fergus Falls Public Library and other organizations. It was extra special for him to spend time with his grandchildren at the public library.
Many times, when a person who knew Lee approached him at his favorite morning coffee establishment, or another location, that person would likely have a smile on his or her face. Lee also would have a smile on his face, reflective of a heart-warming bond between two people.
When Lee and his wife, Karen, were out and about, it was not unusual for people of all ages to come up to Lee and give him a greeting and a hug. One day Karen commented to Lee, “You sure know a lot of young women.”
It was Lee who persuaded our coffee group of six to eight people on any given morning to keep things light hearted, skipping debates over politics.
As retirees, we found it was more fun to talk about hobbies, family gatherings, the world of sports and humorous recollections from our growing up years or working years.
Lee took pride in growing up on a farm near Jamestown, North Dakota. He was a caring person who worked with special needs individuals. Lee spent quality time with Karen, their children and grandchildren. He loved his winter vacations with family members in Cancun, Mexico.
At coffee we appreciated learning about Lee’s experience of learning the Russian language in the U.S. Navy and serving in Spain where he worked in translations for national security.
Our hearts go out to his family including Karen, their four children and 11 grandchildren. And while we grieve the passing of Lee, we can be thankful he was part of our lives.
Let’s follow Lee who was always positive, had a smile on his face and who always saw the best in people.
We are all richer and better people because we knew Lee. Thank you, Lee, for who you were.
Emmen, Seltz made the most out of life
This month we lost two men who had stellar careers at Otter Tail Power Company (OTP) and away from work enjoyed life to the fullest with many hobbies.
They were Dennis Emmen who served OTP as vice president of finance and Al Seltz who worked as director of corporate communications. Both were military veterans who at Otter Tail Power worked for the benefit of customers, shareholders and employees.
They both loved the great outdoors.
Emmen hiked in the Grand Canyon, was a downhill skier and loved to hunt and fish.
Seltz also loved to hunt and fish and made chokecherry jelly and syrup for community fundraisers.
Seltz used his talents as an author, one example being a publication of “The History of the Otter Tail River.”
Cheers to the CCC
Visiting Itasca State Park is an annual event for our family each Memorial Day weekend.
As in years past, one quickly comes to appreciate the work of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) crews.
By June 1933, CCC projects at Itasca State Park were off and running, along with projects at other locations across Minnesota. Men also were at work at various places in Otter Tail County.
The CCC was in operation until 1942.
Each CCC camp was located in the area of conservation work to be performed.
Up to 200 civilian enrollees comprised a company unit.
CCC workers built new park structures, cleared lakes and ponds, improved beaches, landscaped the grounds and developed campgrounds, picnic grounds, overlooks and parking areas.