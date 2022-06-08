America! Let us be a nation of Yosemite Sams’, only more rabid and heavily armed. We can handle even more gun violence. An average daily death toll of twelve kids isn’t much. 36,000 Americans die annually by firearms is nothing. 61% of these deaths are suicide anyway and only 1,000 are police shootings. Oh, 2,700+ police officers assaulted with firearms annually? So what. Let’s have even more criminals legally owning guns! Over 415,000 non-fatal crimes a year committed with firearms like rape, robbery, kidnapping, assault and human trafficking? Pfft!
Why should we require background checks, gun registration, permits to carry, age restrictions, or even basic gun knowledge, before buying a firearm? We have 40% of the entire world’s supply of guns. We have 120 guns for every 100 Americans. We still buy around 20 million guns a year. Everybody can play Rambo! Well, not the dead, but hey, everybody else can as long as they got money or credit! The children surviving these gun rumpuses should thank us for teaching them major skills for careers in organized crime, as seen on TV. Plus, the bigger a slaughterhouse America becomes, the more traumatized people seeking to self-medicate – great news for drug cartels & big pharma!
Replace the Second Commandment with our Second Amendment! Let us kneel to the metal idol of the AR-15 and offer our children as sacrifices, as Abraham did Isaac. Only, the holy gun will never relent or show mercy; it will always snuff as promised, glory be to AK-47! Let us out-sacrifice the Aztecs, offering up our accursed consciences and bleeding hearts. More gun power, more child splatter!
To placate the aghast, sure, suggest protections like walling up America’s children even further. Forget basic fire safety and ventilation. Let them learn in dank dungeons with tiny windows and locked doors. One high-energy bullet through that window and it’s shooting fish in a barrel. The ultimate canned hunt, taking out the most dangerous predator on earth — unarmed humans. For we distrust unarmed humans roaming through school, grocery stores, rock concerts, workplaces and places of worship. Infidels! How dare they live freely, instead of religiously laying down rounds at the firing range?
Oh! Let’s pretend we care. That’s easy. Make sad faces, offer vague thoughts and prayers; throw money at armed school safety officers who just wave shooters in. Let’s talk vigorous nonsense about arming teachers, who will just be prime targets in a firefight and the first ones to fall, leaving children even more vulnerable to the chaos of crossfire. Deflect the issue from guns. Blame the victims. Work to change America from the land of the free and home of the brave, to the land of the dead and home to the craven.
The gun lobby pushes this psychopathic claptrap down our throats – at the behest of folks who want unfettered, often untraceable purchases of major weaponry. What serious drug cartel or paranoid cult leader doesn’t need to own an untraceable private armory to outgun their rivals or meddling law enforcement? What weapons maker doesn’t love brisk business? Protecting profit is the American way. Only pinkos would object to that.
By creating this myth of an infinitely divine yet continually threatened Second Amendment, the gun lobby is blowing massive smoke around their true motives. Why oppose gun violence research? Why oppose gun registrations, waiting periods, expanded NICS funding, age restrictions, or gun safety measures which could stop many criminal or accidental shootings, while leaving law-abiding gun owners’ rights alone?
The second lie is that the Second Amendment was intended to protect insurrection or sedition. No. These are all activities explicitly outlawed in the Constitution! Instead, this little bit of the Constitution was written to ensure “a well-regulated militia” — that is, so all states and the nation could raise a citizen army at need and would not rely on foreign mercenaries for our defense.
In order to insure domestic tranquility nearly a century ago, America outlawed machine guns. Logical and legal. Today, we shrug as death tolls rise from far more advanced semi-automatics with high-capacity magazines. We profess profound pain then denounce demands to act as pinko ravings. Then we’re running full-tilt again, carefree, pockets overflowing with gun lobbyists’ money. Progress!
For sobering insights, read the key findings on mass shooters from the database at www.theviolenceproject.org and this Psychology Today article on the authoritarian type. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/rethinking-mental-health/201711/what-you-can-expect-authoritarian. Not all narcissists are authoritarian. However, most mass shooters, domestic abusers, and yes, would-be fascists display many of these traits. Signs of crisis should not be ignored.
Jenn Phillips wrote this satire in memory of these who didn’t survive Uvalde, Aurora, Charleston, Parkland, Las Vegas, Buffalo, and all the other mass shootings (211 this year alone.)