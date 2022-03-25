As the golden full moon peeked above the landscape and dusk was settling in, I watched as a rafter of more than 45 wild turkeys began their run and subsequent flight to the small grove of trees in the yard of my friend. I observed with fascination as one by one, they spotted their individual roosting branch, began running to get some lift and flapped their wings into flight to their obviously predetermined perch. The hens could take off with only a few quick steps. The larger mature toms, on the other hand, wandered clear across the yard, then turned and ran 25 to 30 feet toward the trees before reaching a speed where they could draw enough lift to ascend to their branch. Each tree held 10 or more turkeys as they prepared for the night. The birds selected separate branches and there was no squabbling about who would sit where. Many large birds on seemingly small branches. Although they appeared firmly secured, they spread their tail feathers and rocked back and forth to assure good balance and comfort. By the time the moon glowed full over the countryside, every turkey had found its roost. All was quiet.
Early the next morning I heard loud gobbles. I quietly dressed and wandered upstairs where I could lay on the floor and watch the treetops from the vast picture window, as one by one the birds left their roost and settled into the yard. I expected noise and much fluttering as the turkeys landed, but that was not the case. They descended one at a time, oftentimes with several minutes between each landing. Aside from gobbling before leaving the trees, they were quiet. Orderly. Amazing. Once on the ground, they ruffled their feathers and started grazing on the dry lawn. It seemed to me that at first only hens came down, but eventually several huge toms descended and began strutting. By the time the sun had risen above the horizon, every last turkey was on the ground foraging for breakfast.
A group of very mature toms traveled together almost shoulder to shoulder across the expanse as if displaying for all to see that they were rulers of the roost. They looked twice their size as they strutted around the yard with chest feathers puffed, their blue heads looked as if they were resting upon their fully expanded breasts. Flight feathers all but dragged on the ground as if prepared for a challenge…if anyone was brave enough. Tailfeathers were gloriously fanned at full attention. The spectacle gave a whole new definition to “strutting their stuff”. As the toms moved closer to the house, I could see their bright red snoods flopped across their beaks, giving them a prehistoric look. Their wattles and caruncles (I looked these terms up on the internet) lay red across their breasts. These birds up close and personal are so majestic, ancient looking, yet so incredibly ugly, I stared in silence.
Soon the rest of the household was up and turkey watching came to a screeching halt. I think my friends thought I was nuts, but a story for the Journal was already forming in my mind. I took a few minutes to learn about turkeys from the internet. For example, the group of strutting toms that I described is classic male turkey behavior early in the mating season. I also learned that their heads are not necessarily blue, but white, and the blue color is a phenomenon of light hitting the bald white head at a specific angle, much like the diverse color of clouds and sky in one of those amazing sun rises that we see off the lake. When they are excited, their heads turn red due to increased blood supply. What I didn’t know about turkeys!
Where in the world were you, you may ask? Eric and I took a two-week road trip from Fergus Falls, to Wickenburg, Arizona. Then we traveled through the mountains to Casper, Wyoming where we visited friends and where I observed turkeys up close and personal. The trip was amazing and relaxing. We saw a wide variety of landscapes; flat and rolling plains, desert hills, mesas, snow covered mountains and incredible rock formations. I didn’t know if this trip would be boring, exhausting, fun or exhilarating. In reality it was an absolutely fascinating and relaxing experience to travel alone together with my best friend and partner in life. There is so much beauty in America, I’m not sure we’ll live long enough to see it all, but we want to try!
No longer interested in flying, we are looking forward to the day when we are not limited by a couple weeks’ vacation and can explore more of this gorgeous country we call home. We also visited several museums including a hideout of the Dalton gang in Meade, Kansas. There is so much to learn, so much to see and do that I can hardly wait for our next adventure.
Do you like road trips? Where have you traveled? Share your experiences with your family and friends. If you enjoy taking pictures, you may have more than just stories to share. I tend to take pictures enthusiastically and then forget to print them or make up a photo book, how about you? Enjoy the warmer weather and take some time to explore “America the beautiful”, turkeys and all.