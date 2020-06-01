Looking back 70 years ago to late May, 1950, springtime had come to our beloved Moen School, 3 miles southeast of Fosston. Time to take off the long johns and enjoy the warm weather. Maybe roll up the pant legs and go wading in the slough near the school.
For eight years, I walked 2 miles to our school--some winter mornings it was 30 below, heading into a bitter northwest wind. Regrettably, there are fewer of us oldtimers still alive, who experienced going to a country school. When I talk to younger folks, and explain how we had 25 or 30 students grades 1-8, in one room with one teacher, teaching all subjects, they find it incredulous. It was different, that’s for sure, but there were advantages. Coming up on age 84, I’ve been reflecting on how the experiences I garnered in that little school helped shape the values I’ve carried with me these many years.
To that point, I recently read a fascinating book titled, “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion,” authored by Jonathan Haidt, professor of psychology at the University of Virginia. He writes about social morality, how studies have suggested a genetic variance between people who grow up with conservative values and those who develop more liberal beliefs. That’s fine and dandy; it can be a good balance between differing points of view, a matrix fostering a diverse, workable society.
But it takes sincere efforts by all members of that society to achieve those goals. It’s a give and take of opinions that need to be addressed with intelligence and kindness. We are all different, with different ethnic origins, different talents, different political and religious beliefs. But if a society is to function successfully, we must learn to appreciate those differences. Selfishness is the enemy of understanding and acceptance. The emphasis must be on “us” rather than “me.” If we take that approach, we’ll be on the right road toward alleviating the hate that has become so rampant in our country and around the world.
Since the dawn of agriculture about 12,000 years ago, our early humans transitioned from a hunting-and-gathering society to one based on stationary farming. It was the beginning of people living in groups, which later coalesced into villages, kingdoms, and the 195 countries in the world today. My first transition into a group came in September of 1942, when I started first grade at Moen School. Looking back, there were so many social lessons I learned by spending my days in a room with 25 students ranging in age from 6-14. I believe it was this range of ages, that provided my introduction to social morality, how to understand different youngsters with different beliefs.
I was learning about caution. Granted, there was an element of fear that a big eighth-grader might pull my pants down and spank me in the boys’ outhouse. I was learning that I could trust some of the boys, but not others. As I advanced in grades, I was eager to help younger students. At recess we played softball, the whole school choosing up sides, first grade up to eighth grade. If I were the pitcher, I learned to move in closer and give the little kids easy pitches to hit. There was an equality between boys and girls on the playing field. We had a couple of girls who could hit the ball farther and run faster than most of us boys.
And as seventh- and eighth-graders, we became assistants to the teacher. I remember sitting with first-graders helping them recognize words, how to spell, how to add and subtract. I often read stories to the younger students. But above all, we were learning about fairness, how to take advice, how to accept responsibility, and how to function in a positive way. We were building a pleasant community in that little school. Quite simply, we were learning how to get along.
In July of 2010, I served on a committee to save our old schoolhouse. It is now a museum on the grounds of the East Polk Heritage Center in Fosston. It serves as an important part of American history, farm kids learning how to function as a group. Maybe one day our leaders in Washington will learn the same lessons. Hate destroys. Kindness is a spring blossom that will bear fruit.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
