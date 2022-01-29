Do you remember learning to read? Remember learning the letters of the alphabet? Singing the A, B, C song? Remember Dick and Jane? I have a friend who still has Dick and Jane books. Wouldn’t that be fun to read? “See Dick. See Dick go. Go, go, go. (next page) Look Dick, see Sally. Look and see Sally run. Run, Spot, run. Funny, funny, Spot.” Just thinking about it brings a smile. I don’t know about you, but I learned to read sight words and then read them over and over: “Look Dick, look.” Look, look, look!”. Then we printed them. Somehow, we learned the sound of every letter of the alphabet, and the vowels. We learned that silent e’s at the end of a word makes the other vowel long; like in “ride”. I also remember learning that when two vowels go walking the first one does the talking and the other one is silent, like in “road.”
Twenty-plus years down the road my children were learning to read, so we practiced: A apple, B boy, C cat, D dog, E egg, etc., along with matching pictures. I don’t remember working on the sounds of the long vowels, but I’m certain there were words, pictures and drills to accomplish that task as well. Their first readers were small paperback books with two or three words per page. They would proudly bring them home from kindergarten and show us how they could read.
Many years later, I bought my grandkids foam alphabet play mats, colorful 12-inch squares that hook together. We made box “coffins” around each child amidst giggles and laughter. When we were done, Mama expected us to clean up the mess, so we put the squares away in alphabetical order. It wasn’t long before the three-year-old was saying, “We need a ‘B!’” or “Where’s the ‘S?’” Before we knew it, they had learned the alphabet.
Now I am helping children learn to read. Because of home schooling, reading challenges, COVID-19 and so on, I find myself tutoring my grandchildren in reading and phonics. It’s a whole new world. First off, the daily mentoring sessions occur on Zoom and I’m almost a pro at sending out the link. I do the sending because, thankfully, they work around my schedule.
Working with older kids as well as emergent readers, I am being exposed to more sophisticated phonics. This particular curriculum addresses every exception known to man. I had to ask my grandson, “What is that letter combination that has so many different pronunciations?”
“Oh,” he chuckled, “That would be o-u-g-h”. Ah, yes. My recall is pretty bad — glad I’m not a kid. I know how to read and pronounce each word. I also know the meaning of the words, but I never saw all the various ways to use this particular letter combo. When was the last time you saw all “ough” pronunciations together and realized that this series of letters can be pronounced six different ways — six! And apparently the only way to learn them is to memorize them, apply them to a sentence and hope you remember next time. So hold on to your hats, folks, because here are the six different pronunciations: O as in dough; oo as in through, uff as in rough, off as in cough, aw as in ought, and ow as in bough. Is there any other language as complicated as English?
This particular phonics strategy also has fun little ditties to help young children remember some of the rules. I don’t know them so I won’t sing them for you, but they use tunes like Old MacDonald and London Bridges. Let’s skip the singing and go back to reading flash cards. The boys all-time favorite, the one they never forget and recite with peals of laughter is the vowel team of PAIN. What in the world is that? Think for a moment of all the ways to pronounce the blend “ou”. Ok, are you ready for the pain? Ow, as in round, O as in four, oo as in group, u as in touch. Now say them together quickly and add a groan…: Ow, o, oo, u … In spite of the giggles, you have to admit it does sound painful.
I have learned many other strategies, like kids get smarter when there are m&m’s involved. If you do good work, an m&m gets tossed in a jar and the student can hear it hit the glass. On the other hand, if you don’t apply yourself and miss something that you knew yesterday, Gramma eats the m&m. Since this grandma loves chocolate, she eats a few when frustrated. I had to hide them in my desk because I found myself snitching between lessons and had to buy a new “share size” bag about once a week.
I never knew I would be this busy in my retirement. I knew my families could use some help, but didn’t know how to bridge the gap between them and me. Now we do it every day. Times have changed and learning strategies have come a long way. Sight words have their place but phonics is amazing. Now if they would only come up with a strategy to teach old grandmothers how to spell, I’d have it made.
Have a wonderful week, and go hangout with your grandkids. You may learn something new!