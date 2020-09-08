Joseph Campbell has written extensively about “The Hero’s Journey,” that moment in a young person’s life, when the bonds of parenthood are released and the young adult is free to explore the world, and make independent choices. Maleah Hull, a 2020 graduate of Battle Lake High School (BLHS), has recently launched her own hero’s journey. She’s now on her own, a freshman student at Bethel University in Arden Hills, St. Paul.
Her mother, Heidi Hull, who directs musicals at BLHS, told me that Maleah is the last of three daughters she and her husband Wesley have sent to college. The oldest, Abbigail, is in Washington, D.C., working and getting her master’s in international development. Olivia is in Providence, Rhode Island, going for her doctorate in occupational therapy. And now Maleah has started college, studying for her career in education. I asked Heidi how it feels to have three daughters in college. She said, “I am so proud to have raised three strong women with the desire to help other people in their own individual ways!”
I first met Maleah a month ago at the ABC Brewery in Battle Lake, where she tended bar. We soon started to visit. She has enjoyed performing in musicals her mother has directed at BLHS. She explained, “My two older sisters were both in musicals in Battle Lake before me, and I knew once I got to their age, I wanted to be in the musicals as well. When I was little, I would go to the musical practices with my mom and watch them rehearse. It was fun. Now we are all huge musical fans! I performed in ‘Lil’ Abner’ my freshman year, ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ my sophomore year. I was Rizzo in ‘Grease’ my junior year, and I was Donna in ‘Mamma Mia’ my senior year.”
She told me about the joy of performing. “You get to step out of your comfort zone and be someone else for a while. You get to tell their story and make people laugh, smile, or even cry with your performance. Theater can start movements by the subjects and scenarios that may be brought up in a play or musical. I also love to sing, and I love how musicals take theater to the next level with added songs and choreography.”
She talked about her hobbies. “I like wakeboarding, skiing, figure skating, knitting, being crafty, hanging with friends and family, and writing letters.” She told me that history was her favorite subject in high school and she’s excited about college and pursuing a career in teaching. She commented, “I plan on majoring in elementary education with early childhood education licensure, so I am specialized in birth through grade 6. I hope to work in a school or some sort of a child care center. I made the choice because I love kids and especially the young ones that are like little sponges. You can teach them so much at those ages! I was a teacher assistant at Battle Lake High School the last two years and I loved it, so that helped me make my decision.” Before I left the restaurant, I asked Maleah about her philosophy of life. She thought for a moment and said, “Do your best, be honest, enjoy the blessings, be adventurous!”
Obviously, I had met another amazing young person and it was uplifting. As an old school teacher, I have often said good parents make good students, and Heidi and Wesley Hull certainly exemplify that concept. Heidi expressed her beliefs in the value of theater, which has played a major role in the development of her daughters. She said, “Theater and musicals in general help you think and hopefully open up conversation about many different situations. It makes people think outside the box, which is healthy for all ages.”
When I asked her about Maleah, she said, “She is calming. I think this will make her a great teacher! There are so many kids that just need some calm water in their storm of life.” Well said, Heidi, and I’m sure your daughter will do well in college. I think Joseph Campbell would offer some guidance for Maleah, as he has for many young people, who go off on their hero’s journey. He has written, “Follow your bliss, and the universe will open doors, where before there were only walls.” I wish you much success and happiness, Maleah.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
