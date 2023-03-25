I recently found myself watching a video on Youtube that I normally wouldn’t have sought out.
It was one that obviously took a great deal of time to prepare. It featured random people walking on a boardwalk on the Great Salt Lake from 1901. It was also colorized from the original black and white film.
It captivated me because I kept wondering if any of these people had any idea or even thought that someone would be watching their leisurely activities that day almost 122 years later on a small screen that someone held in their hands.
The old saying goes, “seeing is believing." I don’t know who first uttered those words, but one thing is certain, what we do now will be looked at, analyzed, studied and viewed 100 years from now.
What kind of world will it be? Will they look at us with curious fascination as I did when I viewed the video of the beachgoers in 1901?
It probably sounds strange, but what would the founder of Fergus Falls, George B. Wright, have thought if he were to stumble into the modern day and wind up at the corner of Lincoln and Union Avenues and stroll through downtown in 2023?
I believe he would be mostly bewildered and overwhelmed at all the change that had taken place around the first piece of the city that he built, the central dam in downtown Fergus Falls.
Even crazier, imagine us going back to his time. I think that would be harder. The hard and disciplined lives that people led in 1871 would most likely shock us.
What legacy will we leave to our future generations? Will they look back and view us as civilized and progressive people? Or will today’s world be viewed as a dark and tumultuous time in a hundred years?
I don’t think Wright would have even realized where he was if he had come in on the west end of the city.
It has been so built up, even in just the last 20 years. He might marvel at the large apartment buildings and large shopping areas, but something tells me he would stick close to the river, because as people we cling to familiarity without fail.
What if we could look into the future? Some of us may not want to. But if we did, we may be fascinated at how it all turned out.
Lost films and images from earlier times are definitely time travel, especially moving images where we can see how people react and live.
But what will future generations think of some of the gibberish on platforms like TikTok or Twitch? Will they be impressed with it?
I even look back at some of the things that were filmed of me and my friends acting like buffoons in the mid to late 1980’s and cringe.
Regardless of what we think now, it will be left in the eye of the beholder a hundred years from now to determine if we left any lasting legacy from these times.