The whirlwind visit by the grands, their parents, and our youngest with her fiancé had come to an end. It was wedding dress alteration weekend and as plans evolved, a few more jumped on board, so to speak. As COVID-19 restrictions had been relaxed just enough for us to gather, we were excited.
Grandpa’s purchase of a tractor tire inner tube for jumping upon was a hit, toys from memory lane were discovered anew, and a run to the nearby flower shop allowed us to replant country style so they might haul back home to the city.
As luck would have it, a calf which needed bottle feeding arrived on the scene just weeks prior adding much to the excitement as they fed it with the biggest baby bottle I’ve ever seen!
Hay bale hopping brought indoors the strewn remnants from running upon and sliding down grounding little feet firmly…leading to more running and climbing with squeals of delight.
The 16-year-old cat allowed herself to be hauled round like the flopping mass of hair she is keeping her claws tucked safely in…out of harm’s way…for the first time in years. A cat miracle upon the farm it was of which no one had seen the likes of.
Time flew as my fingers plucked a few remaining items from the floor which had been left behind. Boxed up for safe keeping they were...until we would meet again. After all, what’s one more little homemade rubber-band bracelet to a little girl? Or does it matter if your favorite blankie is two hours from home? How about the flowers you personally potted? When you unpack your goods and they are not there…no big deal…right?
Those questions cannot be answered because down the road they have already gone. Their disappointment will be grand, no doubt, but their trust in grandpa and grandma to keep it all safely tucked away will be steadfast. The horror of leaving behind something is nothing when it comes to knowing there is a future and a hope in what was promised. As the promise of caring for those items will be fulfilled by G and G…all will be well.
I suppose we big people are no different. When we know the one who has made the promise is a worthy promise keeper, we can trust. He, the promise keeper, reminds us “and you know in your hearts and souls, all of you that not one word has failed of all the good things that the Lord your God promised concerning you. All have come to pass for you; not one of them has failed” (Joshua 23:14).
At times it seems as though we have been left behind, but the truth is, we have not. What he promises, he will do as he is the keeper of his word. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
