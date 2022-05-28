The 2022 legislative session started with hope for monumental tax relief amid a historic state surplus and improved public safety as violent crime surges in Minnesota.
Four months later, the session has adjourned and the question I’m hearing most is, “What happened?”
In short, not enough. Here’s a recap:
Tax relief, public safety unfinished
Tax relief was derailed over House Democrats’ demands to raise government spending by more than 15% compared with the previous budget. Senate Republicans proposed $8 billion in tax relief earlier this session, including ending the state tax on Social Security. But House Democrats wanted to spend $21 for every $1 in tax cuts and, in the end, that prevented even more modest relief from occurring.
Earlier this month we did fund Minnesota’s depleted unemployment insurance trust fund and reversed the recent tax hikes that Minnesota employers were needlessly suffering.
Public safety stalled, in large part, because Democrats refused to fund law enforcement and blocked increased penalties for criminals, including a bill that would crack down on fentanyl as our country deals with record-setting overdose deaths driven by this deadly drug. It seems the extremist “defund the police” fringe has tied the Democrats’ hands, preventing passage of positive changes to stop rampant crime and make our state safer.
Republicans are committed to delivering structural tax reform to provide long-term relief. This will remain a top priority for the 2023 session.
Special session?
The governor could call a special session in the coming weeks to finish the regular session’s business, but the state already is fully funded for the biennium and there is no government shutdown hanging in the balance. Furthermore, calling a special session now could result in billions of dollars in new government spending that could be going toward tax cuts. As much as we all want tax relief now, waiting until January might be the best way to ensure robust, game-changing cuts are achieved instead of settling for less today in the name of expedience.
While many of the topline issues were left unfinished, some noteworthy legislation did pass, including measures I authored with state and local benefits, including:
Competency restoration
A bill I helped lead to enactment aims to reduce “gap cases” in the state’s criminal justice system. A person charged with a crime may be deemed not competent to stand trial, but also may not meet civil commitment standards. This can result in perpetrators being released back into communities with little treatment or supervision, posing risks to the public that we have seen on multiple occasions right here in our area. My measure improves state law to keep people from slipping through the cracks and posing danger to others.
Efficient broadband extension
The Line Extension Program that I brought to final passage provides a cost-effective approach to help close holes in internet delivery. The program directly connects residents and businesses lacking broadband with service providers, leveraging federal funding to assist in the expense of extending broadband to these locations. The reverse-auction process in my bill ensures the most efficient use of federal broadband funding. Otter Tail County, the Community of Minnesota Resorts, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, the League of Minnesota Cities and the Minnesota Technology Association all publicly support my bill, which has 16 bipartisan sponsors. I am pleased to have brought this bill to passage.