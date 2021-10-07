Most former students of junior high physical education instructor Oats LeGrand will never forget the rope climbs in the boys’ gym on the east side of the old Washington School. The facility was located just north of downtown Fergus Falls, on Cavour Avenue.
The rope climb was one challenge and the other was running as fast as you could around Lake Alice, to keep up with classmates.
“Those were tough climbs on the old rope,” said Pete Ellingson, a member of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1965.
“I always did well as heights never really bothered me,” he said. “The great training by Oats helped me do really well in the Army basic training rope courses.”
It was a different story running around Lake Alice during a LeGrand phy-ed class.
“I didn’t like the run around the lake very much, but there were times when I was among the top-three competitors,” Ellingson said. “My mom, if not teaching, was there to cheer us on at our home at 618 Lakeside.”
LeGrand was also Otter varsity track coach and wanted Ellingson to go out for track and compete in the long runs.
“I hated the idea,” Ellingson said. “Oats was not a happy camper with me for turning that down.”
His brother Tom Ellingson, FFHS Class of 1967, did Pete a favor and led the Otter cross-country team to a Region 6 title and participation in the state cross-country meet.
Steve Wienbar, FFHS Class of 1967, vividly recalls both the rope climb and running around Lake Alice for LeGrand.
“Our class had the distinction of having the fastest kid who could climb the rope from floor level up to the beam near the ceiling,” Wienbar said. “His name is Richard Thom and he set the record as an eighth-grader, in 1963.”
Thom relied just with the hand-over-hand method, not making periodic stops to grab the rope with his legs. That method slowed down most rope climbers.
“I also recall starting the Lake Alice runs, from the old junior high, down the hill a half block from the lake on North Court Street,” Wienbar said.
That section of road crossed the railroad tracks, just north of West Summit Avenue. Today the roadway runs only from St. James Episcopal Church, near the lake, down the hill to the railroad tracks, not connecting to West Summit Avenue.
LeGrand allowed for spring redemption
“I was introduced to that dreaded rope climb in seventh grade,” says Dan Larson, FFHS Class of 1965.
“We had a fall attempt and a spring attempt. I failed miserably in the fall, and for some strange reason, I was able to reach the top in the spring.”
He was scarred with hand burns coming down, not using the hand-under-hand grip like LeGrand had instructed.
“I probably used the sliding down method because I didn't believe him or was scared of heights,” Larson said. “Either way, just getting down was a big deal.”
The Lake Alice run was similar.
“I had a bad running time in the fall and big improvement in the spring,” he said. “Basketball had something to do with the progress, plus losing some baby fat and stretching out a little.”
He estimates his time running around Lake Alice, 1.25 miles, was between 8-9 minutes.
“I was just glad to survive,” he said, “during the rope climb and Lake Alice run.”
Larson recalls a few years ago, during the all-school reunion, a room full of LeGrand’s memorabilia.
“Sure enough, there were the paddles displayed in all their glory and names scribbled on every square millimeter of wood on both sides,” he said.
Gary Clambey, FFHS Class of 1963, said that running around Lake Alice prior to Army basic training served him well.
Clambey ended his career as a science instructor at North Dakota State University in Fargo.
