Hello, old-timers! This is 86-year-old Ozzie reaching out to grandmas and grandpas to share a few things I’ve learned about aging. And let me include younger folks, as well. Perhaps it will help them better understand older members of their families and how they can help them deal with a veritable fact: The Grim Reaper has their address, one day he’ll come knocking on their door.
Aging is like an old car that starts showing some rust, has a few dents and the tires show wearing. But when older folks hit 80, the defects become more serious – like a car with engine or transmission problems. I’m going through that right now, with irregular heart beats and scarred lungs. When people ask me, “How are you doing?” I jokingly say, “How much time do you have to hear all the details?” That usually gets a laugh and I close the discussion with a rhyming couplet: I have no pain; I can’t complain.
The famous actress, Ingrid Bergman once said, "Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!” There’s deep meaning in that quote. She’s talking about life experiences, how they have jelled in our minds to give us a better understanding and appreciation for what being alive on our beautiful planet is all about. When we consider the workings of Nature, and how we have evolved over billions of years from microscopic atoms to conscious sapiens capable of language, complex mathematics and beautiful works of art – we must pause and be grateful for the gifts of life.
To appreciate our long journey, our children and grandchildren, our good friends and what we have learned from them, we must retain a healthy body and mind. Notice the photo I have posted. I visit my pillbox first thing in the morning. I am presently on three prescription drugs and a half-dozen vitamins. And of course, I flush all that down with a full glass of prune juice, followed by a bowl of bran flakes. That’s important. You’ve gotta keep the bowel engineers from sleeping on the job!
I don’t put salt on anything and have pretty much abandoned desserts. As for alcohol, years ago I drank a lot of beer, but I gave all that up over 13 years ago. I keep track of my sober days by putting the number at the top of my daily journal entries. I have not had a drop of alcohol for 4,851 days.
As for exercise, that’s important. I do 20 minutes of leg exercises each morning and my friend Ron Graham has encouraged me to do more walking, which isn’t easy with balance issues and winter weather. But I try to walk around inside my house as much as possible. All of that helps exercise my heart and lungs.
And how about the mental aspect of aging? I am activating my mind right now as I type the words of this draft for the newspaper. Writing, reading, and daily New York Times crossword puzzles are part of my routine.
To sum it up, I’m doing all this physical and mental stuff to keep the Grim Reaper away from my door. I revere the gifts of life. I appreciate the workings of nature and visits with my friends and family. As journalist Germany Kent said, “Once you begin to take note of the things you are grateful for, you begin to lose sight of the things that you lack.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
