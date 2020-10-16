After my column a few weeks ago, I have had a lot of people ask me how my shed is coming along.
I can proudly say that it is finished. I’ll have to paint it next spring, and I’d like to add some shelving, but it is done enough to where I can stick my lawnmower, rakes, hoses and other garden accessories in it.
Keep in mind, it is anything but perfect. Every, single, step, I messed up in one way or another, starting with the design, of course. The siding was supposed to land on the studs. It did not. The rafters were supposed to line up at a true point. They did not. The plywood on top of the rafters was supposed to line up on the edges of the roof. It did not, forcing me to saw off parts of it while precariously balancing myself on the ladder. The shingles were supposed to line up. They did not. According to the YouTube video, the door was supposed to fit nicely in the opening. It did not, and I was forced to saw off diagonal chunks to get it in there.
I even screwed up the door latch, having to drill multiple holes and rescrew it in before it would actually work.
So yeah, I don’t think I would put my shed along Lincoln Avenue with a price tag on it.
But here’s the thing: it still works. I put my stuff in it yesterday, and despite the snowstorm, the stuff stayed dry. We had some major wind come through town two days ago, and my shed is still standing. I did what I set out to do.
I also learned a lot along the way. I learned that, when you make a plan, you have to remember that boards are 3 1/2 inches thick. I learned that you can ensure that a building is square by measuring it diagonally. I learned that picking out boards that aren’t warped is a good thing. And, mostly, I learned that you don’t need construction perfection to build a shed that will work.
As a teacher, I’m often asked what the best way to learn is. In my own experiences, I’m convinced that it is simply to try something you’ve never done before, make a bunch of mistakes, and learn from those mistakes.
We all need to do that more often.
• • •
As I stood in line this week at our various stores in Fergus Falls for a rather lengthy amount of time, looking at the “help wanted” signs, I have to wonder, would Target have been better off staying open in Fergus Falls?
From what I understood, Target decided to close because, and I’m paraphrasing here, their expansion plans were to create stores in trendy urban neighborhoods, and did not want to compete with Wal-Mart in “podunk towns” such as Fergus Falls.
With COVID-19, I doubt Target has been creating any new stores lately. Considering the lines, I’m also betting there’s enough business to go around in Fergus Falls. Yes, like the other stores, Target would have had problems finding employees. But they also would be making money here. I thought that was the whole point.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
