Tuesday, Nov. 3 is coming fast, perhaps you can see by all the political ads on TV, radio and in the Daily Journal that your votes are wanted and definitely needed. Nationally and locally there are many races to be decided. Obviously I don’t have room in this column to list all the political offices that will be voted on in the upcoming election, however, there are many and each one is a reason to get out there and vote.
According to gilderlehrman.org, the United States was the first nation to expand voting privileges to virtually all white men, however, it was one of the last Western nations to guarantee the vote to all citizens. As Americans, I think we take the guaranteed right to vote for granted as we vote less than any other Western society. Perhaps if this right became in jeopardy we all of sudden would want to vote. We may have seen some effects of this as false claims of voter suppression have been in the news. However, enforcing the law is not voter suppression no matter how it is spun.
According to sanderinstitute.com during the last presidential election year (2016) only 55.7% turned out to vote and in non-presidential election years it is much lower than that. I think for various reasons voter turnout this year will be greater than it has been in the last few decades and that is largely due to the increase in mail in ballots.
Let’s not take the right to vote for granted. After all the American Revolution happened so we could vote. It is one of the core principles that this country was founded on. So, come Tuesday, Nov. 3, let’s get out there and rock the vote.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
