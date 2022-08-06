Tuesday, Aug. 9, is coming fast! Perhaps you can see by some of the political signs around town and by some of the ads in the Daily Journal that your votes are wanted and definitely needed.
Obviously, I don’t have room in this column to list all the political offices that will be voted on in the upcoming primary election; however, there are some interesting ones and each one is a reason to get out there and vote.
According to gilderlehrman.org, the United States was the first nation to expand voting privileges to virtually all white men; however, it was one of the last Western nations to guarantee the vote to all citizens. As Americans, I think we take the guaranteed right to vote for granted as we vote less than any other Western society. Perhaps if this right became in jeopardy we all of sudden would want to vote. We may have seen some effects of this as false claims of voter suppression have been in the news. However, enforcing the law is not voter suppression no matter how it is spun.
According to pewresearch.org, voter turnout soared in 2020, as nearly 2/3 of all eligible voters hit the polls. This is way up compared to the previous presidential election year (2016) when only 55.7% turned out to vote, and in non-presidential election years it is much lower than that.
I think, for various reasons, voter turnout this year will be greater than it has been in the last few non-presidential election years. The economy and inflation have become a huge issue and the voters will want their voices to be heard.
Let’s not take the right to vote for granted. After all, the American Revolution happened so we could vote. It is one of the core principles that this country was founded on. So, come Tuesday, Aug. 9, let’s get out there and rock the primary vote.
