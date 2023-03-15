Alright, I have to be honest. There will be no green beer for me. In fact, I have never even drank green beer. I don't like beer, so why would I drink it? Certainly not simply because it's green!
St. Patrick's Day is soon to be upon us and I suspect the holiday falling on a Friday this year will result in a weekend full of green beer, Irish car bombs (another alcoholic beverage I don't drink) and probably a great deal of Jameson (another nope for me!)
First and foremost — don't drink and drive, people! There really is no excuse. If you're going to drink, avoid the temptation and the "I was drunk I wasn't thinking" and get a ride both to and from the bar. If you can't find a ride, stay home! Make good choices! Don't let FOMO (fear or missing out) ruin your life or someone else's!
Historically, St. Patrick's Day is one that I spend with my family. It became the "junk food holiday" when my oldest was a toddler. We loaded up on "freezer food" like pizza rolls, frozen appetizers and other really horrible for your health foods like soft pretzels and ice cream sandwiches ... a gluttonous, high calorie meal (if you can call it that). With our coffee table overflowing with junk, we popped in a movie and spent the rest of the night relaxing.
My husband likes to bring up our youngest's largest irrational fear this time of year — leprechauns. Apparently, long before I knew them, the little guy was so terrified of leprechauns that when a stuffed one appeared in their house, he tore it apart (literally) and hid it's dismembered body underneath his bed. The kid is 10-years-old and his palms still get sweaty around St. Patrick's Day!
Aside from wearing green, the holiday has waned at my house in recent years. My husband and I generally work cabbage into our meal in some way, shape or form, but there really isn't much exciting that I can really share!
St. Patrick's Day, in its earliest celebrations, celebrated the life of St. Patrick as a religious holiday, complete with church services and feasting.
St. Patrick was a teenage slave who became a Christian during his six years of captivity in Ireland. He escaped and returned to his homeland, Britain, but returned to Ireland as a missionary, establishing monasteries until his death, which is believe to be on or around Mar. 17, 461 AD.
Some stories state that St. Patrick returned to Ireland and drove out all the snakes; however, it is widely recognized that "snakes" was referring to people of the Pagan belief system. It is unclear whether or not the "driving out" was meant in a literal context, physically being driven out of the country, or if it refers to Pagans converting to Christianity and the Pagan belief system being "driven out" of Ireland.
While the holiday started in Ireland, it expanded to various areas throughout the world and evolved into a more secular holiday with time, which is when the parades and drunken parties began to become the holiday's new normal.
Today, St. Patrick's Day is viewed as a day to honor Irish heritage and culture.
That abbreviated history lesson complete, I'm rethinking my St. Patrick's Day plans. Maybe I should plan an Irish feast this year ... We aren't big Valentine's Day celebrators, but we like to cook and we don't have hockey practice, so a feast may be in order!
I guess I better wrap this up and start searching for recipes so I can make a grocery list!
Heather Kantrud is the general manager at Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls.