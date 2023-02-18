I don’t know about you, but I am ready for spring especially after the now infamous Valentine’s Day Blizzard. Like the title of this column says, let the melting begin.
It might as well just go ahead and melt, get it over with already. Seriously, I’ve noticed signs of wanting to melt away like all the ice we currently have to deal with. This is the worst time of year for ice. Seems like just when we start to get some serious melting going on it cools down to about zero just in time to make it nice and icy. Let’s not forget about the blowing snow that has been turning our area highways into ice skating rinks. It has become downright scary to drive on the highways because they can ice up fast without any warning.
Please be careful out there on the roads and do not use your cruise control (even if you have 4-wheel drive) when driving in icy conditions. Using your cruise control when it is icy will land you in the ditch in a heartbeat.
I started thinking, what does it take to have some serious melting action happen? Turns out the process of melting snow is very complex. I had no idea, but here it is. According to nsidc.org the temperature of the air and the ground, relative humidity, wind speed, snow density and wind chill all play a factor in melting the snow. As we all know, the sun is the biggest driving factor for melting the snow. The wind is next because it can rapidly remove water vapor from the snow surface allowing drier air to come along and thereby remove even more water vapor. Some say gravity is probably more effective in allowing melt runoff to percolate down through the snow than wind is. When the runoff percolates down through the snow it takes the heat that caused it to melt with it, thereby helping to increase the melting process. Evaporation also plays a role, obviously in my opinion; snow does not evaporate fast enough. One interesting fact is that snow can actually evaporate when temperatures are below freezing.
I know one thing. As long as the snow melts quickly I will be happy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone