I don’t know about you, but I am ready for spring last week, uh, make that last month. Does this winter seem to be longer than normal or is it just me. Like the title of this column says, let the melting begin. After all, I know the ice on area lakes is still very thick and that will take some time to melt, so don’t break out the boats just yet. This weekend it is supposed to be 39 degrees, that will be nice and we should see the melt progress.
Interestingly, I was in Pierre, South Dakota over Super Bowl weekend and low and behold there was a fishing tournament on the Missouri River that Saturday. And I mean fishing with boats, not ice fishing. It was nice out with temperatures in the mid-40s to 50s and there were boats zooming everywhere. Oddly enough, there are tributaries flowing into the Missouri that are frozen and people were ice fishing on those. It was a bit of a “Twilight Zone” experience seeing all this happen on the same day.
After returning to Fergus Falls, I started thinking, what does it take to have some serious melting action happen? Turns out the process of melting snow is very complex. I had no idea, but here it is. The temperature of the air and the ground, relative humidity, wind speed, snow density and wind chill all play a factor in melting the snow. As we all know, the sun is the biggest driving factor for melting the snow. The wind is next because it can rapidly remove water vapor from the snow surface allowing drier air to come along and thereby remove even more water vapor. Some say gravity is probably more effective in allowing melt runoff to percolate down through the snow than wind is. When the runoff percolates down through the snow it takes the heat that caused it to melt with it, thereby helping to increase the melting process. Evaporation also plays a role, obviously in my opinion; snow does not evaporate fast enough. One interesting fact is that snow can actually evaporate when temperatures are below freezing.
I know one thing. As long as the snow melts quickly I will be happy.
Ken Harty is the Publisher of The Daily Journal.
