Now that the ink has dried and the "Dilbert" comic has been dropped from newspapers across the country, including Daily Journal Media, I think I'll weigh in on the topic.
For those of you who are unaware, the author of "Dilbert," Scott Adams, made a statement on his YouTube show on Feb. 22, that called Black Americans a "hate group." Since, "Dilbert" comics have been removed from newspapers by choice or because comic syndicates are no longer offering the comic.
Adams shot back, claiming that his statements were taken out of context and that white people are responsible for him being "canceled."
“I intentionally courted controversy. I was trying to attract attention so that I could have a productive argument,” Adams said, also refusing to issue an apology and stating that exercising his freedom of speech in regards to the racist statements was "worth it."
Opinions on whether or not the Adams situation was hyperbole gone wrong or inherently racist aside, it is a great example that can be considered when assessing the price of free speech.
Yes, this is America. The First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States reads: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; of abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
Freedom of speech is alive and well; but just because it exists, doesn't mean that it doesn't come with consequences, whether positive for negative.
We have a pretty good example of a negative consequence of freedom of speech with the "Dilbert" situation. A moment in time, captured on video and shared with the masses, resulted in one man losing his primary source of income over statements he made freely that the majority of the country felt were deplorable.
An example of a positive consequence of free speech would be a politician winning an electoral race based off of information shared with voters, their free speech gaining support and votes, resulting in a victory.
This trickles down to every single person residing in this country. Yes, you have freedom of speech; but you also have to deal with the consequences that come alongside that right.
Sometimes, a consequence is known. For example, a school may enforce a "no swearing" rule and, if a student swears, the consequence is detention. If the student swears in school, this is a choice that they made. If they are issued detention, that is a consequence of their choice.
Freedom of speech does not equate to freedom from consequence — that is too often forgotten.
Freedom of speech also does not equate to freedom from retaliation, whether right or wrong — and that is also forgotten much too often.
Each of us is responsible for the words that come from ourselves, whether correct or incorrect, informed or uninformed. Is there opportunity for misunderstanding? Of course, we are all human. There is also opportunity (or inevitability) to learn, grow and, at times, deal with the consequences of our words.
Select your words carefully. Don't speak without thought and intention. Say what you mean and refrain from leaving your statements open to interpretation by being intentionally vague. Communicate effectively in person and with written words on paper or on a digital screen.
Exercise your freedom of speech, but refrain from doing so with a loose tongue or with deceit or manipulation. Develop your own opinions but do so in the interest of betterment and with the logical application of fact and truth.
Don't let the freedom of speech be your personal downfall, use it wisely.