I never confused Nathan Miller with the Republican nominee. His yard signs don’t label him as the Republican nominee. The flyers I got from Miller volunteers didn’t confuse me. The complaint filed against him is not a good idea.
While I am still an undecided/Independent voter, trying to limit my candidate choices is not a good way to earn my vote.
I would rather see Miller in a series of debates with the Republican and the DFL nominees. Let us have these three candidates debate the issues and let, we the people decide.
The technology readily exists to stream the debates and having a debate with all
three candidates would not be too difficult for debate sponsors or confusing for the voters.
The complaint makes the Republican Party look like they are afraid to debate a serious write-in candidate. That does not appeal to me as an Independent voter.
Candidates should succeed or fail in the marketplace of ideas.
Edward Brown
Parkers Prairie
I write this in the voice of a devout Christian, a fiscal conservative, and a well-informed, life-long Republican voter. As midterm and 2024 elections approach, I must examine what my party really stands for.
As a Christian, I cherish the sanctity of all life. But I am ashamed of Republican politicians who support “endless” wars that kill untold innocent civilians, including precious babies. Bluntly, all killings violate me to the core.
As a fiscal conservative, I am ashamed of Republican legislators who enact tax policies that shift massive wealth to the very few and ignore the needs of working families. They continue subsidies and tax breaks to hugely-profitable companies. Bluntly, this smacks of “corporate socialism”!
As a life-long Republican voter, I am ashamed of the dishonesty and deceit perpetrated by those who now control our beloved party. They continue to insist that the 2020 election was stolen and applaud the vicious January 6th attack on our capital. Bluntly this is more than I can stomach!
Reluctantly, I must reconsider how I vote. But I am not pleased with Democratic policies that squander billions of tax dollars on proxy wars. However, I do find hope in the liberal-progressive vision for a better farm economy and better health care. Most importantly, Democrats, not Republicans, support a jobs-based, market approach that provides a workable transition to a renewable energy-based economy. I pray this is not too little or too late to solve the biggest threat we all face: climate catastrophe!
