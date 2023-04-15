Concerning reports
In recent weeks I have heard many reports from around the country of attempts to restrict and ban books from public libraries and schools. I find these accounts alarming, and feel the need to call on our community of Fergus Falls and the surrounding area to be wary of such practices that are un-American at best, and reminiscent of regimes of the past at worst. Those who seek to remove or restrict access to books that they feel do not align with their beliefs may have good intentions at heart, but unavoidably the practice of book banning goes hand in hand with taking away the freedoms that we enjoy as Americans.
As a parent, I understand the need to screen the content that enters my home, be it through books, television, or the internet. However, attempting to shield one child from perceived harm by removing access for everyone else would be like removing the jungle gym from the playground because one child scraped their knee. If anyone feels the need to scrutinize the books their child brings home from the library, let it take place at your own front door. As a community, we cannot let the personal beliefs or preferences of a few people dictate what is accessible to all. To do so negates the freedoms we are blessed to enjoy by living in the place that we do.
Miranda Lape
Fergus Falls
Fergus Falls Chamber Expresses Support for Tax Increment Financing
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is an economic development tool used by a municipality (city, county) to incentivize developers by capturing the increased property taxes to fund expenses such as land acquisition, demolition or renovation, infrastructure improvements and more. The use of TIF requires the developer to complete a lengthy application, pay the independent consultant fee ($19,000) followed by a thorough analysis process. The use of TIF is guided by state statute and must pass the “but for” test – but for this incentive, the project would not happen. Most often, when TIF is approved, the developer pays all upfront development costs (land purchase, demo, reno etc) and does not receive a payment FROM the taxing authority but rather a reimbursement on the increased portion of the tax. The taxing authority (i.e., city) will continue to collect the original amount of taxes. In essence, the city/county is not losing tax revenue but instead will have an increased tax base and increase in tax revenue later and into the future.
Resolution of Support:
Whereas tax increment financing (TIF) is a valuable economic development tool that has been successfully used to revitalize blighted areas, promote job growth, and attract new businesses; and
Whereas TIF allows local governments to use future property tax revenues generated by new development within a designated district to finance public infrastructure improvements and other economic development initiatives; and
Whereas TIF encourages private investment in areas that would otherwise be economically unfeasible or unattractive and can help spur economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents.
Be it resolved that at the Mar. 22, board meeting, the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to show support of the use of TIF as a valuable economic development tool and encourages its responsible use to promote economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents. Furthermore, we encourage the use of other available economic development tools to grow our business community for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.
Lisa Workman
Fergus Falls