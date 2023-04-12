Thank you to the Minnesota Chamber and State Senator Rasmusson.
Business and community leaders in Otter Tail County will appreciate the latest effort by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce to support our state’s manufacturing industry. The chamber recently started the Minnesota Manufacturers’ Council, bringing together manufacturing executives across the state for focused economic and legislative briefings. This will help the industry coordinate on the policies it needs for continued growth. Thank you to our State Senator Jordan Rasmusson for supporting this effort. He was invited to be the featured speaker with the Manufacturers’ Council at its inaugural meeting at the State Capitol. The Minnesota Chamber rightly notes that Jordan is “a key legislator advocating for businesses on many of the biggest issues impacting manufacturers, including paid family and medical leave, the state budget and taxes, chemical regulations, and more.” At a time of so much economic uncertainty for businesses, partnerships and advocacy like this between essential industries and right-minded legislators are incredibly important.
Ben Anderson
Underwood
An open letter
Dear Winter,
I have decided to separate from you.
We longer have a mutual, respectful relationship. You are not providing me with any pleasure.
You work against my needs, causing me unnecessary anxiety, intimidate me and always have to win.
I am not nurtured. I feel alone and cold. You have made me feel ill at times with your ways, and as many times as I have pleaded, or planned for a good day, you have disappointed me. Our good days have become too few to make me happy.
You have cost me my hard earned money. Examples included, but not limited to, medical bills for winter therapy, flu and frostbite. Increased heating bills with electric and propane, snow removal, winter car tires and extra clothing costs for the three layers needed to just get through the day. In addition, I have missed work and social events that I have been looking forward to due to your selfish behavior.
I would like to say that our relationship has been fun this year, but it hasn’t.
With this, I wish to leave you behind. I found someone new … named … SUMMER!
