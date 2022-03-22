A ‘climate change’ story

In response to Beth Monke’s invitation, here’s my “climate change” story. I grew up in a very poor family of 9. The house we lived in was heated only by a central kerosene oil burner. Minnesota winters were brutal, as they still are, and the only real source of warmth was huddling around that furnace; away from it, we were cold. (There was no central heating.) At night we put coal warmers under our blankets at the foot of our bed; by morning icicles had formed above our heads on the ceiling. We had electricity, but no running water, so bathroom facilities were in an outhouse, and water was obtained from a hand pump. Mom washed our clothes in a tub over a flatbed coal burner and hung them on a line, frozen stiff by the time they were dry. Today, while not rich by any means, I appreciate all the modern comforts of my home, heated by natural gas and having enough electricity to support several appliances that make my life very enjoyable. But now, “environmentalists” are threatening to send me back to those olden days; they wish to reduce my fuel resources and limit my electrical usage. A big problem with all of this is that my house is not equipped for “pre-industrialized” living, and I have thrown away all those outdated tools my parents used to own. I shall be poor again! But it has been, and always will be, my faith in Jesus Christ that sustains me when the world tries to solve problems on its own strength.
