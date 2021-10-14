Curiosity is a funny thing. It’s the key to solving many of life’s riddles, yet the pure manifestation of it — the energetic yearning to know the what, how, why — is something rarely seen in society. And nowhere has this been more apparent lately than COVID.
Take Hawaii. They’re currently the only state that has capacity restrictions, with restaurants, bars, and other nebulously defined “high risk” spaces capped at 50% capacity. Indoor social gatherings are capped at 10 people — outdoor social gatherings are capped at 25. Further, for a state more economically dependent on tourism than most others, the governor is actively telling people to not come there.
Now, how should the curious mind evaluate Hawaii? It should ask: Given this is the only state to still have these restrictions — were their COVID outcomes during the delta wave dramatically better than other states that didn’t impose these rules? They weren’t. The percent of COVID tests coming back positive peaked in the U.S. at around 10% in late August and has been falling since. Hawaii also peaked in late August around 10% and has been falling since. In other words, their delta experience had vastly different preventive measures, but no different outcomes from the national average. Curious, huh?
How about masks? How many people who still wear masks have read the Bangladesh study? You know, the best randomized trial performed on masks thus far, the one that grouped several hundred thousand people in Bangladesh into a surgical mask group, a cloth mask group, and a no-intervention group.
How many people dutifully wearing cloth masks (or asking their kids to) have any idea that cloth masks showed no benefit in this study versus the no-intervention group? It’s wild how people robotically chant “follow the science” like a cult yet have no idea what an RCT even is or how science as an institution picks no sides and merely follows the evidence. Cloth masks don’t work — period — and we now have solid science to prove it.
Surgical masks get tricky. They did show an 11% improvement, but there needs to be two substantial asterisks here. At the end of the study, 0.76% of people in the no-intervention group tested positive versus 0.67% in the surgical mask group. That is a percentage difference of 11%, but I think it’s fair to say the difference between 0.67% and 0.76% isn’t worth tearing apart society through public shaming and mandates. And second, this study took place in a population with zero vaccinations and among largely COVID-naive immune systems. In essence, you can’t translate an 11% improvement found in a population with no vaccination and almost no prior COVID exposure (the study started last year) over to a country like ours with widespread vaccination and natural immunity.
None of what we’ve discussed here gets much discussion in major media sources. But the curious mind must confront them if there is to be any progress toward better understanding the world.
