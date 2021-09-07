This past month the Texas State Legislature set back women’s freedom by 50 years, having enacting a very bad totalitarian—fascist—law that promotes bounty hunting on anyone associated with any abortion. I hope that a history/government professor in your General Ed’s at Harvard made you more acutely aware of what constitutes totalitarian systems; this is a perfect example and symptom.
I am a Minnesota transplant, having lived here for exactly 50 years. Most of my adult life has been spent here by my own personal choice. When I first arrived, I was stunned by the freethinking and well-informed liberalism, with the near socialist tendencies of this state, and these are the main reasons I stayed. I hope your Harvard history professor also taught you the unadorned meaning of socialism. You can have totalitarian socialism, such as that found in parts of eastern Europe, and you can have Scandinavian-style democratic socialism, something America has yet to attempt.
After having lived in Washington state, Colorado, New York, Delaware, and California, I found Minnesota to be the ideal place to live, not only because of our lakes and wildlife, but primarily because of our balanced and self-sufficient economy, quality of educational institutions, abundant cultural life, the intelligence of our population, and our formerly much stronger tendencies in helping our neighbors. Back in the early 1970s, there were real and dramatic differences in other parts of the country, and I discovered Minnesota to be strong in most ways that were important to me. Now I’m proud to say I’m from Minnesota.
For this reason, I want to encourage you to continue Minnesota’s tradition of moderation in your Republican career to come. I have twice crossed over and voted on your side in the past, and this speaks to the moderation I am hoping you will follow and cultivate. (Recently I sent Liz Cheney a thank you note.) I truly hope you will not be seduced or prodded by your party to vote for a bill that is in any way similar to the new experiment that has come down in Texas.
“Time for the lessons of Lysistrata.” I hope you came upon this ancient Greek comedy by Aristophanes while you were at Harvard. If you didn’t, let me rephrase it as a pull-out quote: “American women can refuse sex, if they don’t want babies, like in the old days.” (That way, only girls and women who are raped will need abortions, and their abusers will more easily come to light.)
Of course, this is absurd. That’s what the Texas law has accomplished, however—absurdity.
I will no longer be able to be proud of being from Minnesota if you and your colleagues stupidly try something similar.
Sandra Barnhouse
Underwood
