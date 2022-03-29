Appreciating the Constitution

Since I returned to Otter Tail County from California in 1985 I have written and seen published, hundreds of letters to this paper, sometimes as an unhappy critic and other times as a cheerleader for people who do the right and decent thing. And I appreciate that the Constitution gives me the right of free speech to spread my opinions in public ways.
That same Constitution also gives to you and me the right to seek redress from government, to peaceably confront and speak our opinions about the workings of government bodies. I have attended township meetings and been allowed to speak my opinion and ask questions about issues under review by those boards.
Many times I have expressed my opinion in favor or against our city council in their sessions and in one to one conversations with the members of the council or the mayors presiding over those meetings.
While the U.S. Constitution gives me the right to peaceably express my opinions, our Minnesota State legislature has passed laws which allow the townships, cities, and county to control, even bar or forbid persons in attendance to raise a question or offer opinions about matters before the boards, councils, or commissions. And, as I mentioned earlier here, every township board and city commission had provisions to allow audience to speak or ask questions about issues before those bodies.
But, I am puzzled, confused, and upset that our County Commission in Otter Tail County has taken the position that nobody except people they invite to their ‘open’ meetings to give information or answer questions from the commissioners may address the commissioners. Nobody in the audience may raise their hand and rise to ask a question nor offer suggestions nor opinions. The commissioners have even warned that any member of the audience who attempts to speak will be removed from the “open” meeting room by force.
If the commissioners continue to refuse public comments on their proposed actions they deserve to lose their most precious asset, the good will of the voters in our county. The commissioners owe it to the residents of our county to offer a fair and reasonable way to hear civil public opinion and suggestions. In these perilous and unsettled times all levels of government must be open in their dealings with and for their constituents.
