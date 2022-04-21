I wasn’t planning to weigh in on area legislative races prior to the local convention on Apr. 23 but was so appalled by the blatantly false information and distortions in Merle Hexum’s recent letter to the editor that I am obliged to respond.
Let’s stop the silly season with these unwarranted, deceptive and seemingly uninformed attacks on Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, whose conservative record in the House of Representatives speaks for itself. In fact, he has one of the most conservative voting records at the State Capitol as one of only six legislators (out of 201!) to vote against all omnibus spending bills last year.
Jordan also co-authored the Minnesota Elections Integrity Act that requires voter ID and bans ballot harvesting. He supports medical freedom, is 100% pro-life and strongly supports the Second Amendment. And he has been unwavering in his efforts to protect taxpayers from tax increases and to hold Gov. Walz accountable and rein in his unchecked emergency powers. He also is a steadfast champion for law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe.
I support and endorse Jordan Rasmusson for State Senate because of his background, his values and his legislative record. He is a strong and consistent conservative who shares our rural values and is an effective legislator at the State Capitol. I am proud to join Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, Rep. Jeff Backer and Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, among others, in supporting Jordan Rasmusson.
I encourage you to examine the facts for yourself and to support an exceptional conservative for our State Senate – Jordan Rasmusson – so that he may continue to serve residents of our area so well.
