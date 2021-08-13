It is obvious, the Bigwood Event Center has proven itself a “failure” during 20 years of professional management while connected to a premier hotel and during better economic times. So, how can the Fergus Falls City Council in good conscience and fiscal responsibility vote to do this again?
If I recall correctly, the voters didn’t want the convention center built, the convention center has never been a profit center and has been and will continue to be a net cost to the city and ultimately the taxpayers.
At the last council meeting, the council wants to “bring back the dead” by reopening the facility in 2022, maintain/add a city position, continue to fund the convention center and visitors bureau and (as a slap in the face to the public and council members who were unaware of the contract) enter a three-year agreement with a third party out of town company to promote the convention center for only $60,000 per year — without any profit guarantee.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has been devastating to the leisure, travel and hospitality business in Minnesota (Star Tribune, Aug. 7). And may I add, the effects of COVID-19 have not lessened for either public or private business. Just look around, “help wanted” signs everywhere and no one wants to work — regardless of the wage, businesses are forced to reduce hours, businesses are closing, with more to close. Plus, the Fergus Falls area has adequate private facilities to handle the local “convention” and “event” needs.
History should illustrate the fact the convention center has been a bad investment and is well outside the primary function of this city. The best action for this council to take now, is to sell the property to a private company and eliminate the Fergus Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau all in effort to save the taxpayer’s money.
