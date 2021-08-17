No matter what we look like, what age we are, or where we call home, we all have a shared belief that our children are our future. Every child has a right to a strong start in life, and part of what makes their futures bright is high quality early care and education. Yet, as a parent and a professional in the child care world, I know that Minnesota is in a crisis. Quality child care can be hard to find, child care educators are undervalued and underpaid, and the cost of care is more than university tuition.
Recent federal and state investments through COVID-19 funding have been instrumental in keeping most child care programs in Minnesota afloat, however, without sustained funding for the long term, the child care field will continue to operate in crisis mode, to the detriment of our children and families. Now is the time to transform child care! What’s missing in the current child care funding model is public investment. Just like in K-12 education, we can’t rely on a “you’re on your own” model — that just doesn’t work as parents can’t afford to fund the rising costs of care. Our country has more than enough resources to ensure we all — especially our children — emerge from the pandemic on the stronger side. Congress has the opportunity to act now and invest in child care in the infrastructure package.
