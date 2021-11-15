As COVID-19 continues to swirl across the country Minnesota is again experiencing another surge, particularly Otter Tail County. Most of the voices on either side of this debate are those of people who are blessed with robust immune systems and cognitive skills to express their views. The healthy unvaccinated quote a 99% recovery with no side effects from a bout with COVID.
This is not so for our vulnerable citizens. Who have severely compromised immune defenses. Who carry multiple risk factors like my beautiful sister known by many in this community who has Down syndrome, diabetes, dementia. Who is a resident of a long-term care facility such as where 30% to 40% of all the COVID deaths have occurred. Who with vaccination enjoys only 60% protection from COVID — at best. Where the current administration's vaccination mandate for workers at facilities that provide such care, does not apply. And where some direct care workers — including house managers — who rotate in and out of my beautiful sister's personal space remain unvaccinated.
The healthy unvaccinated among us have made their choice. I have contacted county, court and state officials to relay our concerns with little positive response. I pray for friends and family of the vulnerable among us, to add their voices to facility administrators, to the courts, to government and state officials to respond to this ongoing threat to our loved ones, and to require workers whose job it is to promote the health and safety of their residents, to be vaccinated. Hundreds of thousands of vulnerable loved ones died because we "didn't know." Now we know who the enemy is and how to protect "the least of these."
