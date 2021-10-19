On Sept. 23, the Daily Journal ran an article about the delegation of legislators that Rep. Jordan Rasmusson invited to Fergus Falls to see our great city, and particularly, our Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Project. This is indeed a remarkable project that will highlight the beautiful Otter Tail River, a gem running right through the heart of our city. I appreciate Rep. Rasmusson and Mayor Schierer for all they are doing to improve our city and state!
Also, I read in the Journal that the City Council has approved adding a rain garden to this project. I also appreciate the forward thinking of our council on this important and strategic environmental plan. Rain gardens are just one example of important ways to improve the health of our lakes and streams while also helping to mitigate the effects of climate change. As we have seen firsthand, precipitation is now swinging more strongly between periods of drought followed by extreme weather events including flooding. Even though we are in drought now, it is important to remember that in April of 2020, there were farmers in the Red River Valley along Highway 75 that couldn’t even find their fields due to the flooding! These events are predicted to become more severe as our temperature warms. Rain gardens are basically a sink that helps to prevent runoff from flooding. They also attract butterflies and pollinators, which are under threat from climate change and other environmental issues. It is important to keep climate change in mind when creating public policy and it is important for all of us to learn as much as we can about this important topic.
Again, a special thank you to our City Council for their forward thinking. Forward Fergus Falls!
