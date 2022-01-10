After car trouble on I-94 just west of Fergus Falls on Dec. 22, 2021, I learned — again — that good Samaritans still exist. After blowing a tire and damaging the rim, I had been stranded in my car over 2-1/2 hours trying to get help over the phone. When I finally called 911 to ask for help, they immediately directed me to the Minnesota Highway Patrol who said they would send someone out. Soon after, I saw in the rearview mirror that a car had driven up behind me. A young man got out, knocked gently on the car window and asked if he could change the tire. Even though it was a cold, windy Minnesota day, he cheerfully set about the task. In the meantime, Minnesota Highway Patrol officer Brandon Bleess drove up to direct I-94 traffic around the good Samaritan who was changing the tire.
I thanked the tire-changer profusely but did not get his name. If he is reading this letter, I hope he knows what a positive difference he made that day for me and my dog, CoCo. I will remember your goodness and do my best to pass it on to others. I cannot say enough good, either, about the Minnesota Highway Patrol. They responded immediately, rerouting the traffic around us to ensure the safety of all.
Great thanks also to Joe Anderson and the Fergus Falls Ford service department staff and to the Nelson Auto Center courtesy driver, all who went out of their way to make us as comfortable as possible while they tried to find a rim that would fit.
Kudos to you all! If ever other people have car trouble on this highway, I hope they get you guys, too!
