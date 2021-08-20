On the morning of Aug. 13 my husband packed up our car while I filled up a large bucket with hydrangeas and large hosta leaves from our gardens. We stopped at Market Flowers, housed near the Minneapolis Farmers Market, to pick up additional bags of flowers I’d ordered, baby’s breath, and eucalyptus. The florist recommended that once at our destination I open up the cellophane bags so the flowers could “breathe” and put them in a cooler to keep. We were headed to Fergus Falls, my hometown, for my Class of 1970, 50th class reunion, postponed one year because of COVID. We stopped at the Pebble Lake Golf Course, warmly greeted by Jen Sternhagen, the event coordinator, and she escorted us to the cooler where the flowers were stored overnight.
The next morning I arrived at the golf course at 11:45 a.m. to begin arranging the flowers in bud vases before four other alumni came to decorate for our reunion. As I entered the building, Jen came up to me and indicated that she had some “sad news about your flowers.” While the flowers I’d picked from my home gardens were still fine, the ordered flowers I had brought from Minneapolis had frozen while in the cooler. But Jen proactively took pictures of the defective flowers and immediately called The Flower Mill’s owner, Leanne Meis. Looking at the photos the florist, Leanne, kindly offered to gather up a variety of similar flowers and have them delivered. When the flowers were delivered in short order, I thought about how wonderful it was that two people I hadn’t previously known came to the rescue with the elements of hometown spirit and generosity.
I thought of my dad, Sonny Mjelde, and my mom, Gene, who owned The Neighborhood Grocery on Vasa Avenue where I lived for many years. They both were so proud to be a part of this community. My dad embodied humor and generosity with his customers and they both were dedicated to serving everyone who entered the store in the best possible way. This hometown girl many decades later had the chance to experience this hometown spirit, once again, and it made me feel nostalgic and proud. I know my parents would be smiling with pride!
